Karachi police issue traffic plan for 8-10th Muharram processions

The Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) on Thursday issued a traffic plan for 8-10th Muharram, outlining the procession routes as well as alternative traffic flows.

Stringent security measures are being taken across the country, such as army deployment as well as a crackdown on sectarian content and hate mongers, ahead of Ashura (Muharram 10), which will be observed on Sunday.

The government today officially notified July 5 and July 6 (Saturday and Sunday) as public holidays on account of Ashura, both for offices observing a five and six-day working week.

According to the KTP plan, Muharram processions on all three days will depart Nishtar Park and culminate at Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah after following their traditional fixed routes.

Due to security reasons, MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower.

The police broke down the procession routes as follows in a press release:

From Nazimabad Lasbela, Albela, right side Garden Jamaat Khana, Soldier Bazaar No 3 light signal to Numaish

From Liaquatabad, Tin Hatti, Jahangir Road, Guru Mandir to Numaish

From the Society light signal to Numaish

From Gulistan-i-Johar and Gulshan Iqbal, University Road, Old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road and Society light signal to Numaish

Additionally, vehicles performing sabeel, niaz or tabarruk were instructed to enter the procession route at Tower/Memon Mosque.

Offering alternative routes for District Central, the press release said: “People coming from Nazimabad can proceed from Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road via Garden towards their destination.”

It said people coming from Liaquatabad could turn right from Tin Hatti to Lasbela Chowk and left to Central Jail via Martin Road.

“People going from Hassan Square to PP Chowrangi can go from Kashmir Road under the Jail Flyover to Society Light Signal (Shahrah-i-Quaideen) and from Jail Flyover to Tin Hatti to Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).”

Outlining routes in District East, the KTP said, “People going from Sharea Faisal to Shahrah-i-Quaideen to Numaish can go from Society Light Signal to Kashmir Road to their destination.”

The press release added that citizens travelling from Central Jail Gate along Jamshed Road to Gurumandir on MA Jinnah Road could go from Gurumandir to Bahadur Yar Jang Road, then on Soldier Bazaar to their destination.

“People going from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road can go to their destination from Uncle Saria, Gul Plaza on the right and Coast Guard Holy Family Hospital on the left,” the press release reads.

The KTP said that heavy traffic going from Super Highway and Gulberg towards MA Jinnah Road would be diverted from Liaquatabad to Nazimabad Chowrangi, travelling via the Habib Bank Flyover to State Avenue Road, Shershah and Maripur.

“The same route will be taken for the return journey,” the police said.

“All heavy or commercial traffic coming from the National Highway towards the city, whether via Sharea Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad Chowrangi, the Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, or Shershah will be allowed to come to Maripur and the same route will be used for return journeys.”

The press release stated that no traffic would be allowed onto MA Jinnah Road beyond Gurumandir Chowk, unless the vehicle had a sticker to join the procession.

“Vehicles with stickers to join the procession will be allowed to enter via the Shahrah-i-Qaideen Society light signal,” the press release reads.

Separately, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon asserted that the provincial government has adopted foolproof security arrangements for Muharram, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Memon announced that a total of 49,662 police personnel will be deployed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad from Muharram 8 to 10 to prevent any untoward incidents.

He noted that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held meetings with various religious scholars and reviewed the security plan for gatherings and processions.

Providing a breakdown of the security plan, Memon said 14,546 police personnel will be deployed for gatherings and 35,116 for Muharram processions, with over 14,000 additional personnel assigned to ensure the security of all events.

For Muharram, Islamabad police have identified 13 points as potential trouble spots, banned the entry of 17 “firebrand” ulema and increased intelligence operations.

While the Punjab government has imposed certain restrictions under Section 144 across the province till Sunday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration has limited it to sensitive districts. In Karachi, over 20,000 officers and personnel have been deployed till Ashura.

Naqvi meets religious scholars, stresses role in ensuring peace

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed the crucial role of religious scholars in ensuring peace during Muharram.

“It is not enough how much we thank you for your role — the heads and ulema of all sects — in Muharram, as everyone has a role in this,” Naqvi said as he met with scholars from various schools of thought in Islamabad.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, were also present during the meeting.

Naqvi highlighted that the efforts of law enforcement agencies during Muharram were as important as those of religious scholars, according to a post on X by the interior ministry.

During the meeting, Naqvi noted that ulema remained in “constant communication” with the administration during Muharram and “solved minor disputes”.

He requested Maulana Azad, as well as other scholars, to collectively offer Zuhr prayers at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque on August 14. “This will give a message to the whole world that we are all united, and there is no better day than the 14th of August.”

Chaudhry also credited religious scholars for dealing with terrorism, sectarianism, and maintaining peace during the month of Muharram.

On his part, Maulana Azad affirmed that they all were united for the country’s security.

Speaking about the uptick in terrorism in KP, Naqvi called on the ulema to engage with religious scholars in the province, offering his cooperation in the matter.

“This terrorism will only end on the condition that the locals there do not help them,” he said.

The interior minister’s remarks come just a day after an assistant commissioner and four others were martyred, while policemen were among 17 others injured as an official vehicle was targeted in Bajaur’s Sadiqabad area.

During the meeting, Naqvi also highlighted the role of the armed forces in the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire, saying Pakistan should be proud of “convincing world leaders” and of playing its role as a Muslim country.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that Iran openly thanked the people of Pakistan, its political parties, military, and political leadership for their role in ensuring the ceasefire between the two countries.

83 arrested across Punjab in 4 days for ‘hateful content’

Separately, the Punjab Police said today they had registered 72 cases and arrested 83 individuals over the past four days for sharing “objectionable” content on social media.

Providing the details of the past 24 hours on X, the police said 20 cases had been filed and 24 had been taken into custody for uploading “objectionable and hateful content” on social media platforms.

It warned the public that strict action would be taken against those spreading “sectarian, hateful or inflammatory content” on social media.

The Punjab Home Department also said it reported 932 social media accounts to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for spreading inciteful content.

“The Home Department’s Cyber Patrolling and Quick Response Cell is functioning 24/7, and is monitoring and taking immediate action against sectarian, inciteful and religious hatred-based content,” the department said on X.

Additional input from Imran Gabol.