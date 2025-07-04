E-Paper | July 04, 2025

Over 5,500 police personnel deployed across Karachi for 8th Muharram processions today

Imtiaz Ali Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 01:01pm

More than 5,500 police personnel will be deployed across Karachi on Friday for the security of 8th Muharram processions.

Stringent security measures are being taken across the country, such as army deployment as well as a crackdown on sectarian content and hate mongers, ahead of Ashura (Muharram 10), which will be observed on Sunday.

According to the Karachi police, as many as 829 processions and 5,227 majalis are scheduled to take place during the first 10 days of Muharram.

“Karachi police [are] performing [their] duties at various locations in the city for the security of the 8th Muharram processions,” said a statement from the office of Karachi’s additional inspector general of police.

A total of 5,543 police officers and personnel will be present to monitor and secure the central procession, the statement added.

It continued that apart from senior officers and 4,957 constables and head constables of the Karachi police, 586 NGOs will also be performing duty for the security of the central procession. Expert police snipers will also be deployed alongside the main procession.

“Traffic police officers and personnel have been deployed to maintain traffic flow on main procession routes and crossings, including alternative traffic routes arranged for the 8th Muharram procession, so as to keep the traffic flowing and keep the public safe from any inconvenience,” the statement said.

“The Karachi police are providing complete security to the mourners participating in the 8th Muharram processions.”

The statement urged the public to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately inform the police on Madadgar 15 of any suspicious or unusual situation.

A day earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said a total of 49,662 police personnel will be deployed across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad from 8th Muharram till Ashura to prevent any untoward incident.

He added that 14,546 police personnel would be deployed for security of majalis, while 35,116 to protect Muharram processions. He further said that over 14,000 additional personnel had been assigned to ensure security of all events.

Also on Thursday, the Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) issued a traffic plan for 8-10th Muharram, outlining the procession routes as well as alternative traffic flows.

According to the KTP plan, Muharram processions on all three days will depart from Nishtar Park and culminate at Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah after following their traditional fixed routes.

Due to security reasons, MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower. Additionally, vehicles performing sabeel, niaz or tabarruk were instructed to enter the procession route at Tower/Memon Mosque.

