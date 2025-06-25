E-Paper | June 25, 2025

Pakistan to play T20I series in Bangladesh next month

AFP Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 06:45pm

The Pakistan men’s team will travel to Bangladesh next month to play three Twenty20 internationals as part of the build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s tour will be a reciprocal one after they hosted Bangladesh for three T20Is over the last two months, all won by the home team and played in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it has arranged various series to build for the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka next year.

“Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on 16 July before taking on the home side in the matches on July 20, 22 and 24 as part of the build-up for the World Cup,” the PCB said in a statement.

All three T20Is will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan will fly to the West Indies to play three T20Is and as many one-day internationals, the schedule of which will be announced later.

