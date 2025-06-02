Pakistan to play matches in Sri Lanka as ICC announces dates, venues for 2025 Women’s World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced dates and venues for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, with Pakistan set to play its matches in Sri Lanka.

A press release issued today said the 13th edition of the eight-member tournament would run from September 30 to November 2.

The five stadiums being used include India’s Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore) and ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and Sri Lanka’s R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

India will host the World Cup after 12 years and play against Bangladesh in the opening match in Bengaluru.

The venues for the knockouts are dependent on Pakistan qualifying, as two alternative venues have been identified for one semifinal and the final, the ICC said.

The final will be held either in Bengaluru or Colombo on Nov 2, the first semifinal in either Guwahati or Colombo on Oct 29 and the second semifinal in Bengaluru on Oct 30.

Colombo will be the venue for the first semifinal and the final only if Pakistan qualify for those stages.

Following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy earlier this year, a “hybrid model” was decided upon whereby India would play all its matches in Dubai, chosen as a neutral venue.

As per the compromise, Pakistan will play at a neutral venue in any ICC tournament hosted by India until 2027.

The eight teams that will feature in the World Cup are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Australia will enter the event as the reigning champions, having defeated England in the final of the most recent Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in 2022.

They are also the most successful team in tournament history, having been crowned champions on seven occasions.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah reiterated the governing body’s commitment to the women’s game.

“Fans have shown great support for the women’s game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues,” he said.

“Women’s cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we’ve built in recent years but lift it to greater heights.”

Pakistan qualified for the World Cup when they beat Thailand by 87 runs during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Lahore in April.