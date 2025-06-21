E-Paper | June 21, 2025

Tarar stresses ‘exemplary punishment’ for Sana Yousuf’s killer

APP Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 06:38pm
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar speaks to reporters in Islamabad on June 21. — Screengrab via X/@PTVNewsOfficial
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that social media influencer Sana Yousuf’s killer should receive an exemplary punishment and that this should be a “test case” so that no such crime occurs in the future.

Islamabad Police arrested Umar Hayat, the main suspect in the 17-year-old’s murder, on June 3, nearly a day after she was gunned down in her house in the federal capital. Police claimed the man murdered Sana because she repeatedly refused his advances. An Islamabad court on Friday extended Hayat’s physical remand for another three days.

Tarar visited Yousuf’s home and extended condolences to her family, telling them that the prime minister and the interior minister had taken strict notice of the murder. He noted that the police arrested the suspect within hours of the incident and lauded the investigation.

“The culprit should get the strictest punishment to make an example,” Tarar told reporters outside the house, adding that the family has a “good legal team” and a strong case.

“The important thing now is to ensure there are no gaps in the prosecution or trial process and that everything moves forward smoothly,” the minister added. “Our lawyers and the Lawyers’ Forum will go with their legal team and provide support.

“I was here not just to express my grief, but also to give the family hope,” Tarar said.

Responding to a question, the information minister said that social media platforms should be used responsibly and their negative use should be discouraged, given that they can have “damaging impacts”.

“Girls can get blackmailed and harassed, or even fall victim to violence,” he stated. “It is time for legislation to protect young girls. We have to provide a forum for their protection and awareness.”

In a post on X, he said: “Those making videos on this tragedy must also stand with the family and the state in court during proceedings.”

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country, including from citizens, celebrities and President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter, MNA Aseefa.

“Sana was just a girl — with ambition, with dreams, with a life ahead of her,” Aseefa said in a statement. “She had every right to live freely and safely. What happened to her wasn’t just an act of violence — it was a punishment for saying no. And that should horrify every one of us.”

