New Zealand retain FIH Hockey Nations Cup with 6-2 win over Pakistan

New Zealand beat the Pakistan hockey team 6-2 in the final of the FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday to retain their title.

New Zealand launched a blitz early on in the match with five goals in the first half.

New Zealand’s hockey federation said “a statement had been made” with the win.

“The Vantage Black Sticks men have claimed the victory at the 2025 FIH Nations Cup Grand final.

“An electrifying match and a huge effort from the team to secure the win and become back-to-back champions!”

“A tough end to a spirited campaign. Pakistan fought bravely in the final of the Nations Cup but New Zealand came out on top with a 6-2 win,” the Pakistan Hockey Federation said in a post on Facebook.

“Despite the scoreline, Pakistan showed heart, hustle, and moments of brilliance throughout the match — including various attacking opportunities, a strong goal, and resilience under pressure. The Green Shirts also had to endure controversial decisions early on, yet they played with pride till the very end.

“Heads held high — this is just the beginning of a comeback story. Well played, Team Pakistan!” it said.

The match began shortly after 6pm. New Zealand had reached the final after edging Korea in a shootout in the other semi-final.

Pakistani fans were in the stands to see the national team.

In a pulsating semi-final clash at the National Hockey Stad­ium, Pakistan had staged a stunning comeback a day ago and overcame France 3-2 on penalties to book their place in the final.

It was a match that saw the Green Shirts display a blend of youthful flair, tactical discipline and mental resilience. Down 2-0 midway through the third quarter, Pakistan clawed their way back into the contest through a sequence of brilliantly orchestrated goals, eventually forcing a shootout after a 3-3 deadlock in regulation time.

“We were ready for this win for a long time,” Player of the Match Rana Waheed had said after the final whistle. “Everything we have — we gave everything. [We are] thankful to Allah Almighty for helping us. We are really proud of the team and looking forward to the finals now.”

The win over France was especially significant, given Pakistan’s dramatic journey to the semi-finals. Despite a 4-3 defeat to New Zealand in their final group game — in which they had led 3-1 — Pakistan advanced ahead of hosts Malaysia on goal difference. Both teams had ended with four points, but Pakistan’s tally of nine goals edged Malaysia’s eight.

Pakistan’s Nations Cup campaign had begun with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Malaysia, followed by a convincing 5-2 victory over Japan. Although they faltered against New Zealand, they did enough across their group matches to qualify for the knockouts.