E-Paper | June 18, 2025

At least 18 dead since Monday as rains lash India’s Gujarat

AFP Published June 18, 2025 Updated June 18, 2025 05:41pm
People take shelter under an umbrella and plastic sheet as it rains in New Delhi, India on June 17. — AFP
People take shelter under an umbrella and plastic sheet as it rains in New Delhi, India on June 17. — AFP

At least 18 people have died since Monday as torrential rains lashed parts of India’s western Gujarat, state officials said.

Disaster response teams have been deployed to help residents in the south of the state, who are bracing for more heavy monsoon rainfall.

“Eighteen people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while dozens have been rescued across low-lying areas by disaster response teams,” the state government said late on Tuesday.

The worst-hit areas included Palitana and Jesar towns, which on Tuesday registered 867 millimetres of rain over the past 24 hours.

State relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said the 18 deaths were the result of storms, lightning strikes and structural collapses due to rough weather.

“The state is fully geared to handle the situation, and inter-departmental coordination is being intensified to ensure swift relief and rescue operations,” Pandey said.

Those rescued included 18 farm labourers who were trapped in mango orchards in the Gadhada area and 22 people in Surendranagar district where waters from an overflowing river gushed into their homes.

India’s annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies.

But scores of people die each year during the rainy season due to flash floods and landslides across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spread of hate
Updated 18 Jun, 2025

Spread of hate

HATE speech is not confined to words; in fact, there is a causal link between hateful rhetoric and real-world...
Big challenges
18 Jun, 2025

Big challenges

BALOCHISTAN’S Rs1.028tr budget, featuring a public development investment of Rs245bn and provincial surplus of...
Rampant disinformation
Updated 18 Jun, 2025

Rampant disinformation

WITH the arrival and proliferation of digital media, the creation of information is now a decentralised function,...
Window dressing
Updated 17 Jun, 2025

Window dressing

Meanwhile, the provinces lack the resources and expertise to implement adaptation measures effectively.
No revenue effort
17 Jun, 2025

No revenue effort

WITH the ruling PML-N’s next budget unfolding large infrastructure schemes, and expenditure focusing on service...
Pomp and circumstance
17 Jun, 2025

Pomp and circumstance

THE sight of columns of tanks rolling down a boulevard, accompanied by troops goose-stepping in lockstep, was a...