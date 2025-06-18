Pakistan to play entire Women’s World Cup campaign in Colombo, confirms ICC

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the schedule for the ICC Women’s World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Pakistan will commence their campaign on October 2 against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where all their group-stage matches are set to be played.

This arrangement is in line with the hybrid model announced by the ICC last year.

Led by all-rounder Fatima Sana, Pakistan qualified for the eight-team event after an unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, held in here earlier this year.

Pakistan’s highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals India is scheduled for October 5, followed by encounters against defending champions Australia on October 8 and 2017 champions England on October 15.

The national side will then face New Zealand (October 18), South Africa (October 21), and co-hosts Sri Lanka (October 24) to conclude their round-robin stage.

If Pakistan secure a semi-final berth, they will play the knockout fixture on October 29 in Colombo. The final, slated for November 2, will also be hosted in the Sri Lankan capital should Pakistan qualify.

However, if the team does not progress beyond the group stage, the semi-final and final will be held in Guwahati and Bengaluru, respectively.

As per the ICC, all participating teams will feature in two warm-up matches beginning September 24.

Pakistan fixtures:

All matches to be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Oct 2: vs Bangladesh

Oct 5: vs India

Oct 8: vs Australia

Oct 15: vs England

Oct 18: vs New Zealand

Oct 21: vs South Africa

Oct 24: vs Sri Lanka

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2025