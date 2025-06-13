World reacts to Israeli strike on Iran over nuclear activity

Israel said early on Friday it had struck Iranian nuclear targets to block Tehran from developing atomic weapons, and Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions, including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility.

Calling it a “decisive moment in Israel’s history”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was also targeting Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb and missile factories in an operation that would continue for days.

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear-related activity is for peaceful purposes.

Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Tehran.

Here are some reactions from top officials and governments around the world:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant Israeli aggressions’ on Iran

Riyadh, once a rival of Tehran before reconciling about two years ago, condemned the wave of strikes that Israel said it launched against nuclear and military sites in Iran.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Oman, which is mediating Iran-US nuclear talks

“Oman considers this act a dangerous, reckless escalation, representing a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the principles of international law. Such aggressive, persistent behaviour is unacceptable and further destabilises the regional peace and security.”

“The Sultanate of Oman holds Israel responsible for this escalation and its consequences, and calls upon the international community to adopt a firm and unequivocal stance to halt this dangerous course of action.”

Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

“The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are underway.

“The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

“Australia is alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran. This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions.

“We all understand the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.”

New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon

“It’s a really unwelcome development in the Middle East. The risk of miscalculation is high. That region does not need any more military action, and risk associated with that.”

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

“Japan continues to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent the further deterioration of the situation, while implementing every possible measure to ensure the protection of Japanese citizens.”