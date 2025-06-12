Curfew in LA as protests spread across US despite Trump threats

• Authorities impose overnight curfew, arrest 25 protesters

• US president warns protests at army parade will be met with force

LOS ANGELES: Protests against Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies spread on Wednesday across the United States despite a military-backed crackdown in Los Angeles and a threat by the Republican president to use “heavy force.”

In Los Angeles, where the unrest began last Friday, the downtown area was calm but tense after an overnight curfew saw police make 25 arrests.

Heavily armed officers patrolled near government buildings, and storekeepers boarded up windows to protect against vandalism.

US Marines — ordered by Trump to deploy in addition to more than 4,000 National Guard soldiers — were expected to make their first appearance on the streets on Wednesday.

“US military troops deployed to Los Angeles are allowed to temporarily detain individuals until law enforcement agents arrive to arrest them,” a senior US military official said. The mostly peaceful protests ignited over a sudden escalation in efforts to apprehend migrants who were in the country illegally.

Pockets of violence — including the burning of self-driving taxis and hurling stones at police — triggered a massive response from authorities using tear gas and other non-lethal weapons.

Trump won the election last year partly on promises to combat what he claims is an “invasion” by undocumented migrants.

He is now seizing the opportunity to make political capital, ordering the California National Guard to deploy despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s objections, the first time a US president has taken such action in decades.

Trump then tested the constitutional limits of his power even further by ordering about 700 Marines — a force designed primarily for combat in foreign wars — to the scene.

“If our troops didn’t go into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now,” Trump insisted on social media Wednesday.

But in a televised address late on Tuesday, Newsom said “democracy is under assault right before our eyes.” “California may be first, but it clearly won’t end here,” the Democrat said.

Trump has expressed support for a call by one of his top officials to arrest Newsom, who is seen as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028, when Trump will be required by the constitution to step down.

Despite Trump’s threats to deploy the National Guard to other Democratic-run states over the objections of governors, protesters appear undeterred.

Thousands marched in New York and Chicago late on Tuesday.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was deploying the state’s National Guard to counter a protest announced for San Antonio on Wednesday.

Demonstrations were also planned on Wednesday in New York, Seattle and Las Vegas ahead of what organisers say will be a nationwide “No Kings” movement on Saturday, when Trump will attend a highly unusual military parade in the US capital.

In a speech at an army base on Tuesday, Trump warned that any protests during the Washington parade would face “very heavy force.”

The parade, featuring warplanes and tanks, has been organised to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army but also happens to be the day of Trump’s 79th birthday.

