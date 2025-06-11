Punjab police arrest suspect for allegedly killing wife in Okara

The Punjab police on Wednesday said they arrested a suspect in Okara for the alleged murder of his wife last month.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at Okara’s Renala Khurd Saddar Police Station at the complaint of the woman’s father under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on May 19.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawm.com, said the complainant came to know that his daughter was injured at her house, adding that he “found her murdered with her throat slit when he reached his son-in-law’s home with the latter lying unconscious on the ground in an injured state as well.”

The FIR said the police were subsequently called to the spot. It requested a case and action against the son-in-law, accusing him of the murder with a blade.

A statement from the Okara police spokesperson today said the suspect was arrested and the murder weapon recovered as well, adding that the husband had managed to injure himself as well. It called the murder the “result of a domestic dispute.”

It said legal proceedings had been initiated against the suspect.

“The culprit will be punished as per the law. Anyone who kills anyone unjustly does not deserve any concession,” the statement quoted District Police Officer Rashid Hidayat as saying.

Last Wednesday, a mother of a three-year-old child was allegedly killed by her husband over a family dispute in Dhoke Ghulam Ali, Rawat.

Also that same day, a man attempted suicide after killing his wife and a minor son in Karachi’s Surjani Town.