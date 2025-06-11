Illegal aliens again told to voluntarily leave the country

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday once again told all illegal aliens including Afghan nationals to voluntarily leave Pakistan and warned of stringent action against those found obstructing the ongoing repatriation process.

In a statement, the ministry said that in continuation of illegal foreigners’ repatriation plan (IFRP), all illegal foreigners were being repatriated and deported to their countries.

It said that the repatriation of Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) holders alongside unregistered and illegal foreigners commenced from April 1.

The statement further said that 216,103 illegal foreigners had been repatriated since April 1 this year, and the process continues. Under the ambit of IFRP since October 2023, 1,102,441 illegal foreigners were repatriated.

It said that returnees to their respective countries were being treated with dignity, and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners were already in place.

The ministry further said that those creating hurdles in the repatriation process or were found involved in extending employment, rental property or accommodating in hotels or engaging in businesses with illegal foreigners were liable to be dealt with strictly as per laws.

