E-Paper | June 11, 2025

Illegal aliens again told to voluntarily leave the country

Iftikhar A. Khan Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday once again told all illegal aliens including Afghan nationals to voluntarily leave Pakistan and warned of stringent action against those found obstructing the ongoing repatriation process.

In a statement, the ministry said that in continuation of illegal foreigners’ repatriation plan (IFRP), all illegal foreigners were being repatriated and deported to their countries.

It said that the repatriation of Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) holders alongside unregistered and illegal foreigners commenced from April 1.

The statement further said that 216,103 illegal foreigners had been repatriated since April 1 this year, and the process continues. Under the ambit of IFRP since October 2023, 1,102,441 illegal foreigners were repatriated.

It said that returnees to their respective countries were being treated with dignity, and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners were already in place.

The ministry further said that those creating hurdles in the repatriation process or were found involved in extending employment, rental property or accommodating in hotels or engaging in businesses with illegal foreigners were liable to be dealt with strictly as per laws.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ambitious goals
Updated 11 Jun, 2025

Ambitious goals

There is not much in the budget to give hope for such a structural shift
Battlefield LA
11 Jun, 2025

Battlefield LA

THE disturbing scenes emerging from Los Angeles, one of America’s richest cities, resemble the chaotic events ...
Road to stardom
Updated 11 Jun, 2025

Road to stardom

Sana has earned her place for not just her achievements on the pitch but also her role off it.
Behind the numbers...
Updated 10 Jun, 2025

Behind the numbers...

Aurangzeb could have reflected on where and why they dithered on reform promises.
High-seas terror
10 Jun, 2025

High-seas terror

THE message from Israel is clear: anyone trying to express solidarity with Palestine’s people — particularly the...
Bruised innocence
10 Jun, 2025

Bruised innocence

EVERY revelation of child sexual abuse is another nail in a society’s coffin. Abhorrent paedophile activity has...