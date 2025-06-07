HAJ and the subsequent Eidul Azha celebrations are a time for reflection and unity, when Muslims across the world give thanks for all they have while also thinking about the less fortunate. The latter could include those battling poverty and hardship, as well as those fighting for survival against oppressive regimes.

While we celebrate, our thoughts are with the battered people of Palestine, particularly Gaza, who are enduring another Eid in the shadow of genocide.

On Friday, when the people of the occupied territories were celebrating the festival of sacrifice, there were yet more funerals thanks to Israeli belligerence. On Thursday, in the plains of Arafat, at the climax of Haj, the senior Saudi cleric delivering the sermon asked the Muslim world to remember Palestine in their prayers. But while calling for divine deliverance for the Palestinians is a religious duty, most of the Muslim world has done little of substance to stop the butchery in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its aggression against Lebanon, striking Beirut on Thursday and making a mockery of the ceasefire. In the recent past, the Zionist state has also struck Yemen and Syria. These flagrant violations of international law and norms are met by the world community with tut-tutting, and not much else.

Here in Pakistan, we are lucky to have averted a war imposed by our eastern neighbour just a month ago. Yet our internal challenges remain considerable.

While the economy’s ‘big picture’ may be looking better, millions continue to struggle against poverty. The spectre of terrorism also continues to stalk the land, with the people of KP and Balochistan facing the worst of the militancy. The people continue to suffer various shades of violence and denial of their basic rights. The spirit of sacrifice demands that we forego narrow and factional interests, and try and create a more egalitarian society that protects the rights of all.

Where the bloodied people of Gaza are concerned, the Muslim world, as well as conscientious allies of Palestine globally, must cut ties with Israel until it stops its butchery. Words will do little to end the mass starvation and genocide in Gaza; a complete arms and trade blockade of Israel is required if the bloodshed is to stop. Tel Aviv must also be warned against violating the rights and territorial integrity of other regional states.

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour. At home, the state needs to treat its people with dignity and compassion. At occasions such as these, we are reminded of lofty goals such as unity, brotherhood and sacrifice, as well as the need to build a society which treats all its members, regardless of caste and creed, with respect and basic decency.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2025