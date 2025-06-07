PM thanks MBS for role in reducing India tensions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, for his role in ending the conflict between Pakistan and India last month.

The prime minister, acco­mpanied by his delegation, including the army chief, deputy PM and federal ministers, also performed Umrah on Friday when pilgrims performed the last major ritual of Haj — the “stoning of the devil”.

The PM, who is on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, met the Saudi crown prince in Makkah, according to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The prime minister expressed appreciation for the kingdom’s proactive role during recent tensions between Pakistan and India, and its steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

Performs Umrah alongside army chief; Haj winds down with pilgrims ‘stoning the devil’ in Mina

PM Shehbaz also underscored Pakistan’s policy of responsible restraint in the face of Indian aggression, emphasising that “sustainable peace in South Asia is achievable only through dialogue”.

The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted, strategic, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The PM was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

The PM also extended Eidul Azha greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the crown prince on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

He commended the kingdom’s hospitality and service to the pilgrims from around the world who are in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj.

Situation in Gaza

The two leaders also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They urged the international community to fulfil its moral and legal obligations to help the people of Palestine.

They reiterated support for a just and durable resolution to the Palestinian issue in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with the bilateral political, economic and security cooperation.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister invited the crown prince to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz, accompanied by the army chief and his delegation, performed Umrah.

The delegation offered prayers inside the Holy Kaaba, said the press release.

Nawaz offers Eid prayers

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif offered Eid prayer at the Regents Park mosque in London.

According to media reports, he prayed for the country’s development and prosperity.

He also urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Last Haj rite

More than 1.6 million pilgrims performing Haj ‘stoned the devil’ on Friday, as Muslims around the globe celebrated Eidul Azha.

Starting at dawn, the pilgrims threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, on the outskirts of Makkah.

This year’s Haj saw noticeably thinner crowds as authorities implemented a wide-ranging crackdown on illicit pilgrims with a heavy security presence at holy sites in Makkah and surrounding areas.

The measures, including heat mitigation efforts, were aimed at preventing a repeat of last year’s Haj that saw 1,301 people die in temperatures that hit 51.8 degrees Celsius.

