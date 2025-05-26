‘Ready to talk with India,’ PM Shehbaz says during meeting with Iranian President in Tehran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his willingness to talk with India to resolve ongoing disputes between the two countries, including the Kashmir issue and water security, during his visit to Iran.

The PM is currently on a four-nation tour to friendly countries, where he will express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent military escalation with India.

Earlier on Monday, PM Shehbaz was received Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at Saadabad Palace in the Iranian capital, where he received a guard of honour.

View this post on Instagram

Addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian, PM Shehbaz said that the two countries’ delegations had a “very productive and useful meeting … which covered all areas of our mutual interests and cooperation”.

“There was total agreement that our two brotherly and neighbourly countries must enhance our cooperation in the field of trade, investments, commerce, in fact, every walk of life,” he said.

The prime minister said that he thanked Pezeshkian for his support during the military conflict with India and emphasised that both nations have deep-rooted cultural ties and historical relations, adding that they decided to turn these relations into a “very productive cooperation in various fields of life”.

“My dear brother, I dearly appreciate your sense of concern and brotherly feelings for the people of Pakistan and your ardent desire that this crisis comes to a grinding halt before it, God forbid, escalates,” Shehbaz said, addressing the Iranian president.

The PM also lauded Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for visiting Pakistan during the military escalation, calling him an “outstanding diplomat” and stating that they had a “heart to heart discussion”.

“Pakistan came out of this conflict victorious … through our brave actions by our outstanding armed forces,” Shehbaz said.

“We wanted peace, we want peace and we will work for peace in the region through talks on the table and resolve our outstanding issues, including the Kashmir problem, according to the resolutions passed by the [United Nations] Security Council … and even by Indian Lok Sabha (parliament) back in 1954,” he added, speaking about when then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru committed to a plebiscite in the disputed territory.

View this post on Instagram

“We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace on water issues with our neighbour,” he continued. “We are ready to talk to promote trade and also, counter-terrorism if they’re serious.

“But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory … like we have done a few days ago,” he added. “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

Later on Monday, the PM visited Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to PTV News.

“The Prime Minister briefed [Khamenei] about recent conflict with India and … profusely thanked [the] leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan against Indian aggression,” the broadcaster wrote in a post on X. “The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan always desired that peace could prevail in the region, leading to economic development and prosperity.”

PTV News added that Khameini appreciated PM Shehbaz’s efforts in “promoting regional peace and stability with farsightedness” and praised his personal commitment to further strengthening ties between both nations.

Earlier, the broadcaster reported that the PM touched down at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Monday afternoon, where he was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moqadam, Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi are part of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit to Iran,” the broadcaster wrote in a post on X.

The PM and his delegation will also meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei “to discuss bilateral matters as well as important regional issues”.

During a two-day visit to Turkiye on Sunday, he had a delegation-level meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where he thanked Turkiye for their support during the recent conflict and discussed bilateral trade and investment between the two nations.

PTV News reported that PM Shehbaz was seen off by senior Turkish officials at Istanbul Airport today.

“Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler, Deputy Governor of Istanbul Ilker Haktankacmaz Burhan Kayaturk, President of the Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association, Yousuf Junaid, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Numan Aslam, Consul General in Istanbul, senior Turkish government officials, and Pakistani diplomats stationed in Turkiye saw off the Prime Minister at Istanbul Airport,” PTV News said in a post on X.

“The purpose of the Prime Minister’s visit was to thank the people of Turkiye, and especially President Erdogan, for their strong cooperation and support in the recent tensions between Pakistan and India,” the post added.