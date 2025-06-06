Premier pledges to defeat India’s water aggression with resolve and wisdom

• Chairs high-level meeting on water resources

• Provinces, AJK and GB stand with Centre on water security

• PM heads to Saudi Arabia for two-day visit on MBS’ invitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), describing it as a “blatant violation and act of water aggression”, and warned that Pakistan would give a befitting response in line with decisions made at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on April 24.

Chairing a high-level meeting on water resources at the Prime Minister’s House prior to departing for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, the premier vowed that Pakistan would prevail on the water front just as it had recently “achieved victory in war”.

The high-level meeting brought together Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, chief ministers of all four provinces, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, and senior federal and provincial officials.

“This is a battle of justice, and like every battle we have fought with unity, we will defeat India’s water aggression with resolve and wisdom,” the prime minister said. He emphasised that living nations confront challenges head-on and make strategic, lasting decisions to protect their future generations.

PM Shehbaz said the Indian threats to weaponise water by at­tempting to violate the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty are increasing with each passing day. He highlighted that the treaty, a binding international agreement, does not allow any party to unilaterally withdraw, and India’s claims are politically and legally hollow.

All provincial chief ministers, along with the leadership of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, strongly condemned India’s water threats and unanimously reaffirmed their support for the federal government’s position. The premier lauded this united stance, calling it a “reflection of our collective national resolve to protect Pakistan’s water security”.

Emphasising the urgency of enhancing water storage, PM Shehbaz ordered the establishment of a high-powered committee under Mr Dar to oversee funding strategies for new dam projects. The committee will include all provincial chief ministers, the AJK prime minister, and relevant federal ministers, and is directed to submit its recommendations within 72 hours.

“We will prioritise the construction of non-controversial reservoirs. Wherever there is unanimity, we must act without delay. These dams are not political; they are a national necessity,” the prime minister said. He made it clear that any project with cross-provincial consensus will be fast-tracked and completed on a priority basis.

A detailed briefing was given during the meeting on Pakistan’s water infrastructure. Officials informed the participants that construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam is underway and expected to be completed by 2032, while the Mohmand Dam is likely to be completed by 2027.

Currently, Pakistan has 11 dams with a total storage capacity of 15.32 million acre-feet. Under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 32 small and large dams are under construction, while 79 projects are underway under annual development programmes.

PM Shehbaz also pointed to the serious problem of silting in existing reservoirs like Tarbela and Mangla, which has drastically reduced their water retention capacities. He said bold decisions must be taken now, warning that history would judge today’s leadership by the steps it takes.

“We owe it to our 240 million people to act decisively. This is not about politics; it’s about survival. The future generations must remember this leadership with respect for the choices we make today,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also congratulated the finance minister, economic affairs minister and relevant secretaries for securing loans from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank despite strong Indian lobbying.

PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz arrived in Jeddah on Thursday on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

On his arrival, PM Shehbaz was received by Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah Jalawi, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and high-level diplomatic officials.

The prime minister and his team are scheduled to spend Eidul Azha in the Kingdom and hold talks with the Saudi leadership on Eid Day.

During the meeting, the two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah and regional peace and security.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2025