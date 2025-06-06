Islamabad, Tashkent flights begin from 14th

ISLAMABAD: As part of a broader vision to enhance regional integration and connectivity, Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will launch direct flights between Tashkent and Islamabad beginning June 14, 2025.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Uzbek embassy in Islamabad said that operating every Saturday, the new route underscored the shared commitment of Uzbekistan and Pakistan to strengthen their long-standing partnership and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. This direct link marked a strategic advancement in bilateral relations and aligned with the broader goals of the Central and South Asia connectivity initiative.

In addition to the new Islamabad route, Uzbekistan Airways currently operates biweekly direct flights to Lahore on Wednesdays and Fridays. These connections were helping expand the airline’s regional footprint, linking Pakistan’s major cities not only with Uzbekistan, but also with the wider Central Asian region and beyond.

“Together, these routes support cross-border mobility, business travel, educational exchange, and cultural cooperation,” the embassy said.

The embassy said that beyond its commercial significance, the Tashkent-Islamabad route was poised to enhance people-to-people ties by enabling smoother, more direct travel for students, pilgrims, tourists, academics, and official delegations.

The direct link was also expected to boost tourism in both directions. For Pakistani travelers, Uzbekistan’s famed Silk Road cities - Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva - were now more accessible than ever. Likewise, Uzbek visitors could now more easily explore Pakistan’s rich landscapes.

The statement said that tourist flows between the two nations had seen steady growth in recent years, driven by shared historical ties, cultural affinity, and religious heritage. The new air service offered a convenient and reliable option for a growing number of visitors, students, and pilgrims seeking meaningful cross-border experiences.

“This air route is a cornerstone of the Central and South Asia Connectivity Initiative, first proposed by the President of Uzbekistan in 2021. It is part of a broader strategic push to transform a landlocked region into a land-linked hub. The Tashkent-Islamabad flight complements major regional infrastructure initiatives such as the Trans-Afghan Railway and supports broader cooperation in transport, logistics, infrastructure, energy, and digitalization,” the statement said.

By reducing travel time and improving accessibility, Uzbekistan Airways was playing a pivotal role in translating this vision into tangible results, the embassy said adding, “More than just a transport link, this route is a gateway to deeper economic integration, cultural exchange, and strategic partnership – a symbol of the growing synergy between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, two nations united by shared values, complementary interests, and a long history of collaboration.”

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2025