Pakistan aims to bridge South and Central Asian economies: minister

Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Pakistan aims to emerge as a key transit hub, bridging the economies of South Asia and Central Asia, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by the federal minister participated in the Kazan Forum organised under the auspices of the Russian Federation in the capital of Tatarstan.

““Gwadar Port has already started shipment and cargo services, while Pakistan intends to facilitate Central Asia’s access to warm waters, Radio Pakistan quoted the minister as saying while addressing the closing session.

Aleem said the Mazar-i-Sharif to Kohat Railway Project is expected to cost around $633 million. He spoke about Pakistan’s strategic plans to connect Karachi, Quetta and Gwadar cities with Central Asia and Europe through road networks.

The minister welcomed the holding of the Kazan Forum and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to playing an active role in regional development.

On the opening day earlier on Friday, while addressing the session on Cultural Dialogue, the minister emphasised that Pakistan possesses a rich historical and social heritage, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

He welcomed cultural exchanges with Russia and Central Asian states, terming such initiatives a positive and promising step towards achieving a peaceful world and paving the way for harmony.

Aleem underscored the importance of preserving multifaceted cultural heritage and stressed that through mutual dialogue and understanding, the world can become more peaceful, diverse and harmonious.

He appreciated the organisation of the ‘Russia-Islamic World Kazan Forum 2025’ and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing an active role in the region, particularly in the communications sector, to enhance trade and strengthen the national economy.

On the sidelines of the forum, the minister held a meeting with the chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. They discussed matters related to shipping and cargo logistics between Pakistan and Dubai ports.

Aleem highlighted Pakistan’s keen interest in ‘North to South’ land connectivity and noted that the country is modernising its communications infrastructure. He mentioned that in the first phase, the use of M-Tag has been made mandatory for toll collection on motorways and highways.

The chairman of the Dubai ports expressed strong interest in expanding bilateral trade relations and deliberated on various projects including investing in Pakistan’s M6, M9, and N-25 Highways.

Both sides discussed the broader agenda of the Kazan Forum and expressed their commitment to enhancing future cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.