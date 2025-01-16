Exports to five Central Asian states fall 9pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to five Central Asian countries (CACs) witnessed a negative growth of 8.87 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year over the corresponding period last year.

The country’s exports to the region have yet to attain their full potential. Similarly, imports from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have increased significantly despite regular high-profile visits to balance the trade deficit.

In absolute terms, the value of Pakistan’s exports to the five central Asian countries — Kazakhs-tan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — dipped by 8.87pc to $80.82 million during July-November 2024-25 from $88.69m in the same period last year. Imports from the region increased by $75.57m to $82.03m in 5MFY25 from $6.46m during the same period last year. The majority of these imports came from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Despite existing prospects, bilateral trade volume has yet to attain its full potential.

Pakistan’s trade with CACs ranged between $400m and $500m annually via Afghanistan. Uzbekistan has already implemented its transit trade agreement with Pakistan. Under the agreement, Uzbekistan has started importing goods under the transit agreement as well.

