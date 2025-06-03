Rain, storms expected in KP, Punjab ahead of Eid

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has issued a forecast of rain and windstorms in the upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Wednes­day) until the Eid holidays.

In light of the forecast, the disaster management authorities of Khyber Pak­h­tunkhwa and Punjab have issued an advisory to district authorities to prepare for potential emergencies.

The Met Office has predicted that moist currents are penetrating the northeastern parts of the country and a westerly wave is also likely to approach northern areas on June 3.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain, dust storms, and thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Gilgit, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad from June 2 to 5, with occasional gaps.

Similar weather is exp­ected in Islamabad, Raw­al­pindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargo­dha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bah­a­uddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohm­and, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from June 3 to 4.

In the southern areas, the temperature will remain hot and dry. Dust storms are also expected during the period.

Rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, and Mansehra over the Eidul Azha holidays from June 7 to 9. Meanwhile, plain areas are likely to experience very hot and dry weather during the holidays.

The Met Office has warned of accidents during the inclement weather. It said wind, hail and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels.

KP, Punjab issue warnings

In an advisory, the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) requested authorities to ensure the availability of heavy and light machinery to respond to emergency situations.

People have been advised to stay away from electric poles, dilapidated buildings, signboards and billboards during the rain.

In the northern areas, tourists and locals have been advised to remain vigilant and take safety precautions.

The Punjab PDMA has also issued an advisory for strong windstorms and rain in the upper, central and southern parts of the province from June 2 to 4.

In south Punjab, rainfall is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on June 3 and 4.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has issued an alert to the departments of health, irrigation, construction and communications, local government and livestock to take precautionary measures.

Cholistan drought

Earlier, the Punjab relief commissioner, Nabeel Javed, chaired a meeting on the drought situation in Cholistan.

The meeting was attended by PDMA DG Kathia; Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur commissioners; and other officers.

The PDMA DG briefed the meeting on the drought situation and relief measures.

He said water is being provided to remote areas of Cholistan through pipelines and bowsers.

The Bahawalpur and DG Khan commissioners briefed the meeting on the drought-hit areas and measures. They said more than 450,000 litres of clean water have been provided to the residents of Cholistan.

With input from APP. Muhammad Ashfaq in Peshawar and Imran Gabol in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2025