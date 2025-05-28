E-Paper | May 28, 2025

Death toll from heavy downpour across country rises to 10

AFP Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 03:00pm

The death toll from heavy rains across the country has risen to 10, with 43 people injured, as strong winds and thunderstorms triggered flash floods and destroyed homes in central and northern parts of Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

This is the second time in a week that a storm of such intensity wreaked havoc in many parts of the country, damaging crops, properties, and other infrastructure. At least 19 people were killed and over 90 others injured as powerful windstorms and heavy rains had battered many areas in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Four women and a man died in Kashmir and three in KP, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, while other officials said two died in Punjab.

“One person is still missing,” Haroon Rasheed, a senior government official in Kashmir, told AFP, adding that 12 houses and a mosque were destroyed in one village.

According to the NDMA, stormy weather is expected to continue in northern and central parts of the country until Saturday.

Pakistan is grappling with increasingly frequent extreme weather events blamed on climate change. Temperatures reached near-record levels in April — as high as 46.5 Celsius in parts of Punjab. Schools in Punjab and Balochistan have closed early for summer vacations because of the heat.

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget strategy
Updated 28 May, 2025

Budget strategy

Reforms focused on increasing the tax base for boosting tax-to-GDP ratio to a globally acceptable range can be a strategic measure.
Lies & politics
28 May, 2025

Lies & politics

FOR journalists, it is something many dream about. The job of reporting crime and corruption could be made much...
Killing journalists
Updated 28 May, 2025

Killing journalists

AMID constant sociopolitical turmoil, Pakistan’s journalists have been under siege for long. As attempts to...
Diplomatic blitzkrieg
Updated 27 May, 2025

Diplomatic blitzkrieg

The fact is that in the current circumstances, Pakistan has strong talking points.
Power move
27 May, 2025

Power move

THE plans are, no doubt, quite ambitious. Whether or not they are realistic is a different question altogether. For...
Qalandars triumph
27 May, 2025

Qalandars triumph

A PAKISTAN Super League season that had to be halted and then restarted, losing some star power in the process,...