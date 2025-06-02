E-Paper | June 02, 2025

Pakistan says Indian leadership’s remarks reflect ‘deeply troubling mindset’

Abdullah Momand Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 11:40am

Pakistan on Monday rebuked the recent remarks made by Indian leadership saying that they reflected a deeply troubling mindset that prioritised hostility over peace.

The Foreign Office issued a statement today after a flurry of antagonistic statements made by Indian leaders, including one made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on May 29 where he stated that talks on the Kashmir dispute will only be held “when Pakistan hands over [Azad Jammu and Kashmir] to us”.

Responding to the antagonistic remarks, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “Any attempt to portray Pakistan as the source of regional instability is divorced from reality.

“The international community is well aware of India’s record of aggressive behavior, including documented support for terrorist activities within Pakistan,” he stated, adding that those facts could not be “obscured by hollow narratives or diversionary tactics”.

He reiterated that the Kashmir dispute remained a “core issue threatening peace and stability in the region” and the country will continue to advocate for a “just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people”.

He noted that the remarks made on the Indian side “underscored the utter futility of jingoism and coercion”, and that India will not be able to achieve its objectives through threats.

“Pakistan remains committed to peace and constructive engagement, but it is equally resolved to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression,” he stated.

The spokesperson emphasised that peace in the region demanded “maturity, restraint, and a willingness to address the root causes of conflict”.

