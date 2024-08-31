‘Era of uninterrupted dialogue’ with Pakistan is over: India’s Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India will react favourably to positive signals from Pakistan, Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishanker has said. In the same breath, he said at a private event this week, that it would respond in kind to any adverse actions from across the border.

In a nutshell, Mr Jaishanker’s remarks added mystery to the suspense over the invitation Pakistan has sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai club summit Islamabad hosts on Oct 15-16.

India’s foreign ministry spokesman was asked on Friday to comment on the invitation. He acknowledged the invitation but pleaded he had no update on Delhi’s response to it.

At the unspecified private event in Delhi quoted by several news outfits, Mr Jaishankar said “actions have consequences”.

Mr Jaishanker’s comments were described as a distinct change being signalled in the Modi government’s Pakistan policy. He stated, for example, that “the era of uninterrupted dialogue… is over”, but at the same time also acknowledged that New Delhi stands ready to react to developments across the border “whether positive or negative”.

He also reportedly offered a stern “actions have consequences” warning to Pakistan, and those within who support terrorist attacks on India, NDTV said. “The issue is… what kind of relationship can we contemplate with Pakistan…” he responded to a question about ties with Pakistan.

On a suggestion that India is content for the relationship to continue as is, he said, “Maybe yes, maybe no… but what I do want to say is that we are not passive, and that whether events take a positive or negative direction… either way we will react.”

Regional challenges

India’s relationship with Pakistan is volatile with border disputes in Jammu and Kashmir a regular flashpoint.

Mr Jaishanker’s comments have come at a time when India’s ties with its neighbours are facing bold challenges.

India’s hold on Bangladesh, a neighbour it could rely on for diplomat comfort, has been torn up.

It is courting presidential candidates in Sri Lanka to strike an accord with the future ruler. Its ties with the Maldives are in need of urgent repair.

Nepal and Pakistan are in Chinese orbit to its chagrin.

A possibly more agreeable way forward would be for Mr Modi to attend the SCO summit, even at the cost of annoying Delhi’s western minders, and retrieve the Saarc from oblivion for its own good.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2024