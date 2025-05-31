Punjab CTD foils ‘major plot’ by arresting 34 terrorists of banned organisations

Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday said it foiled a “major terror plot” by arresting 34 terrorists of banned organisations during 415 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

The CTD regularly carries out operations across the province to prevent and investigate terrorism-related activities and gather intelligence. Operating under the provincial police department, the Punjab CTD plays a key role in maintaining internal security and countering terrorism within the country.

The law enforcement agency said in a statement, “Two dangerous terrorists [were] arrested in Lahore along with explosives, both of whom are affiliated with Fitna al Khawarij.”

Fitna Al Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement quoted a CTD spokesperson as saying, “Punjab CTD conducted 415 IBOs in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 420 suspects were questioned and 34 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.”

The terrorists were identified as Muhammad Ashfaq, Ismail Khan, Naseerullah, Irshad, Saqib, Shoaib, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Ki Naam, Muhammad Suleman, Hamza Tariq, Qazi Khan and Sakhi Zaman.

The spokesperson also said that the terrorists were affiliated with Fitna al Khawarij and other organisations, adding that the IBOs took place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Narowal, Jhelum, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bukhara, Kasur and Nankana Sahib.

The CTD recovered 5,841 grams of explosives, 19 detonators, 51 feet of safety fuse wire, one grenade, pamphlets, cash and mobile phones.

The statement further said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in different cities, adding that 23 cases had been registered against the terrorists, and further investigation was underway.

It added that 5,045 combing operations were conducted in May with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 209,518 people were checked, 604 suspects were arrested, 561 FIRs were registered and 456 recoveries were made.

The statement said that Punjab CTD was “diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars”.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Last month, the law enforcement agency foiled major attacks by arresting 10 terrorists belonging to banned organisations during 189 operations in different areas of Punjab.