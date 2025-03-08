E-Paper | March 08, 2025

10 terrorists arrested as Punjab CTD conducts 73 operations

Imran Gabol Published March 8, 2025 Updated March 8, 2025 02:06pm

Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 10 terrorists following 73 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province, the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The CTD regularly carries out operations across the province to prevent and investigate terrorism-related activities and gather intelligence. Operating under the provincial police department, the Punjab CTD plays a key role in maintaining internal security and countering terrorism within the country.

The statement quoted a CTD spokesperson as saying, “The CTD conducted 73 IBOs in different cities of Punjab due to the terror threat.”

“10 terrorists arrested during the intelligence-based operation[s].”

The operations were conducted in Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar and Jalam, according to the spokesperson.

Two dangerous terrorists, affiliated with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were arrested from Khushab and Jhelum, the statement said.

The CTD recovered explosives, an IED bomb, a detonator, 35 feet safety fuse wire, pamphlets, cash and mobile phones.

The terrorists were identified as Riaz, Shafiq, Rashid, Javed, Zaheer, Zaheeruddin, Hafeez, Wazir, Asif and Waheed.

The statement further said, “The terrorists wanted to spread fear and panic among the people by carrying out operations at different places.”

It added that 107 suspects were arrested during 758 combing operations and 30,394 people were questioned in those conducted in the past week.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

February saw a marginal increase in terrorist attacks but a sharp surge in civilian casualties, according to a report published by the Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

According to PICSS, the country witnessed 79 terrorist attacks last month, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 45 civilians and 81 security personnel were injured. Security forces, meanwhile, intensified counter-terrorism operations, eliminating 156 terrorists, injuring 20, and arresting 66, it said.

Naqvi commends police for foiling terrorist attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the police for foiling an attack by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists on Dera Ghazi Khan’s border check post. The government refers to the TTP and its affiliates as Fitna al Khawarij.

“Dera Ghazi Khan police bravely confronted Khawarij terrorists and repelled the attack … We commend the police team for thwarting the attack of the Fitna-ul-Khawarij terrorists,” Naqvi said in a statement.

He praised the “brave sons of Dera Ghazi Khan police” for their professional response against the terrorists. “Proud of the brave and professional sons of Punjab police,” he added.

