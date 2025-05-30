Pakistani diplomat in Afghanistan granted rank of ambassador amid ‘improving ties’

Pakistan on Friday announced its elevation of diplomatic representation in Afghanistan from Charge d’Affaires to Ambassador level as bilateral ties “move on a positive trajectory.”

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to upgrade their diplomatic relations by exchanging envoys — a key step towards normalising ties after years of strained relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul.

Ties between the two neighbouring countries had turned sour due to frequent border skirmishes and Islamabad repeatedly demanding that Kabul take action against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan. Kabul has denied the allegations.

The recent understanding was reached during an informal trilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in Beijing earlier this month. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the Chinese capital.

In a post on X, Dar said, “Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are on positive trajectory after my very productive visit to Kabul with Pakistan delegation on 19th April 2025.

“To maintain this momentum, I am pleased to announce the decision of the Government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul to the level of Ambassador.

“I am confident this step would further contribute towards enhanced engagement, deepen Pak-Afghan cooperation in economic, security, [counterterrorism] and trade areas and promote further exchanges between two fraternal countries.”

Although no country has formally recognised the Taliban regime since its return to power in 2021, several including China, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia maintain ambassadors in Kabul. China and the UAE also host Taliban-appointed ambassadors, while Russia has agreed to accept a Taliban ambassador in Moscow.

Recent diplomatic efforts have aimed to turn the tide. In March 2025, Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq visited Kabul for the first time in over a year. His mission was followed by a high-level visit by Dar on April 19, where both sides pledged to prevent their territories from being used for terrorist activities and agreed on trade facilitation measures.