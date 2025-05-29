E-Paper | May 30, 2025

Karachi temperatures expected to hit 40°C over next 3 days: Met Office

Imtiaz Ali Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 10:03pm
A volunteer sprays water on a passer-by amid the ongoing heatwave in the Karachi.—AFP
A volunteer sprays water on a passer-by amid the ongoing heatwave in the Karachi.—AFP

Temperatures in Karachi are expected to soar over the next three days, ranging between 37°C and 41°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday, adding that hot and dry weather is also likely to prevail across most parts of Sindh.

The forecast suggested that the minimum temperature in the city will hover between 29°C and 31°C.

Humidity levels are expected to rise by May 31, reaching around 55 per cent in the evening, while winds will predominantly blow from the west and southwest.

The Met Office added that isolated areas in Badin and Tharparkar districts may experience dust and thunderstorms or light rain today.

Climate change is a pressing reality for Pakistan, directly impacting millions of lives. Heatwaves, intensified by climate change, are becoming more frequent, prolonged and severe, disproportionately affecting communities with limited resources to adapt.

A day earlier, the United Nations warned that there is a 70pc chance that average warming from 2025 to 2029 would exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius international benchmark.

The planet is, therefore, expected to remain at historic levels of warming after the two hottest years ever recorded in 2023 and 2024, according to an annual climate report published by the World Meteorological Organisation, the UN’s weather and climate agency.

On Monday, a young man died from heatstroke in Kunri town as extreme heat paralyzed life in Sindh’s Umerkot district, with temperatures soaring to 46°C with 52°C “feel”. The prolonged power outages and water shortages have further aggravated the situation for people.

The extreme heat the arid region is witnessing these days has equally affected wildlife with dozens of peacocks and livestock, including goats and cows, reported dead from scorching heat and thirst.

