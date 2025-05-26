Sweltering days ahead in Karachi, Met Office warns

KARACHI: While the maximum temperature was 37.6 degrees Celsius, the city experienced a sweltering Sunday because of 70 per cent humidity, which caused great discomfort to Karachiites.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the city will continue to face hot and humid weather throughout the coming week, with conditions expected to worsen toward the end of the week.

According to a Met department official, the coming Thursday and Friday could be particularly intense, with daytime temperatures potentially exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The rising humidity levels, he said, are also expected to persist, which could result in higher “feels-like” temperatures, raising concerns for heat-related health risks.

“The weather pattern indicates a significant rise in temperatures, especially during the latter half of the week,” said the PMD official. “Karachiites should prepare themselves for extremely hot days and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak hours.”

