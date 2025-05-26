E-Paper | May 26, 2025

Sweltering days ahead in Karachi, Met Office warns

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 10:01am

KARACHI: While the maximum temperature was 37.6 degrees Celsius, the city experienced a sweltering Sunday because of 70 per cent humidity, which caused great discomfort to Karachiites.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the city will continue to face hot and humid weather throughout the coming week, with conditions expected to worsen toward the end of the week.

According to a Met department official, the coming Thursday and Friday could be particularly intense, with daytime temperatures potentially exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The rising humidity levels, he said, are also expected to persist, which could result in higher “feels-like” temperatures, raising concerns for heat-related health risks.

“The weather pattern indicates a significant rise in temperatures, especially during the latter half of the week,” said the PMD official. “Karachiites should prepare themselves for extremely hot days and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak hours.”

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget delay
Updated 26 May, 2025

Budget delay

The difference of opinion between govt, IMF over defence allocations, tax relief for salaried class is not something to fret over.
Last mile?
26 May, 2025

Last mile?

WITH the national tally of polio cases rising to 10 following two new confirmations in KP, Pakistan’s ambition to...
Straight to the top
26 May, 2025

Straight to the top

NO summit seems beyond reach for Naila Kiani. She is now a mere two peaks away from making history. In so many ways,...
Troubled waters
Updated 25 May, 2025

Troubled waters

India has been wanting to alter the IWT for some time; arguably, the post-Pahalgam hostilities gave New Delhi a convenient chance.
Captive women
25 May, 2025

Captive women

PAKISTAN’S stormy history of political and rights protests shows that even the use of excessive state brutality ...
Principled stand
25 May, 2025

Principled stand

THE war unleashed on American academia now has global attention. With Harvard University pushing back against the...