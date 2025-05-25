PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye on first leg of four-nation regional outreach tour

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Turkiye from Lahore on Sunday afternoon as he embarked on the first leg of his four-nation tour aimed at strengthening ties with the friendly countries.

The premier will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25-30, according to the Foreign Office. The tour follows diplomatic support voiced by three of these countries for Pakistan during the recent military confrontation with India.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will have “wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on an entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance”, according to the FO.

“He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgement for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India,” it noted.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with PM Shehbaz in Istanbul later today, Reuters reported, citing Erdogan’s head of communications.

“During the meeting, bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism, will be discussed,” Fahrettin Altun said on X.

Altun said “various aspects of bilateral relations between Turkiye and Pakistan will be evaluated”, according to a Google translation of his post.

Joint steps taken within the scope of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council as per the two leaders’ last meeting in February will be reviewed, the Turkish official said.

While in Tajikistan — likely the last leg of his tour — the premier will also attend the International Conference on Glaciers being held in its capital, Dushanbe, on May 29 and 30.

As tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi escalated, with India launching deadly strikes on Pakistan on May 6, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had conveyed his solidarity to the prime minister and said it supported Pakistan’s “calm and restrained policies”.

Following the tit-for-tat airbase attacks and a US-brokered ceasefire between the two neighbours, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev had “warmly congratulated PM Shehbaz upon Pakistan’s remarkable success”, according to the PM Office.

Iran had also offered to mediate during the escalation and paid a visit to both Islamabad and New Delhi in peace efforts, which were appreciated by PM Shehbaz and the military’s spokesperson.

The diplomatic support voiced by Turkiye and Azerbaijan stoked anger in India as people cancelled their holidays in popular resorts in the two countries.

The moves intensified as Adani group-operated Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports ended the ground handling concession agreements with Çelebi, an Istanbul-headquartered airport.

Small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers also began a boycott of Turkish products ranging from chocolates, coffee, jams and cosmetics to clothing.

PM Shehbaz’s tour adds to Pakistan’s spree of diplomatic engagement amid tensions with New Delhi.

Earlier today, Dar held a telephonic conversation with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, where views were “exchanged on current regional situation”.

The two leaders discussed existing bilateral relations, particularly the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project, the FO said.

They expressed the hope that the framework agreement for the regional connectivity project would be finalised soon.

A high-level diplomatic delegation is also set to visit important world capitals to counter Indian propaganda related to the escalation and the deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“The delegation will visit London, Washington, Paris and Brussels to highlight India’s disinformation campaign and its attempts to destabilise regional peace,” Radio Pakistan had said.