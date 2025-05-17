E-Paper | May 17, 2025

Friendless against Pakistan, India curbs business with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

Our Correspondent Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 09:34am

NEW DELHI: With India finding itself friendless in the conflict with Pakistan, it has started taking revenge on countries who helped Islamabad in the recent military flare-up, reports said on Friday.

The bizarre spectacle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters resorting to criticism and trolling of US President Donald Trump after he re-hyphenated the India-Pakistan saga as a bilateral issue he could help resolve, the anger turned on Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Regarding Turkiye, the Adani group-operated Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports have ended the ground handling concession agreements with Çelebi, an Istanbul-headquartered airport ground handling major. Air India is lobbying with the government to cancel the wet lease arrangement the Indigo Airlines has with its Turkish counterpart.

While the move against Turkish Airlines is being considered, the two airports have ordered Çelebi to immediately hand over all its ground handling facilities in order to ensure uninterrupted operations at the airports, The Indian Express, citing a statement by the two airports, reported.

The recent development follows a similar announcement by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Thursday which further strained ties with Çelebi entities for ground handling and cargo operations at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

“We will continue to provide seamless service to all airlines without disruptions through new ground handling agencies selected by us. All existing employees of Celebi at CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai) and SVPIA (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmed­abad) will be transferred to new ground handling agencies on their existing terms and conditions of employment. Ground handling operations at our airports will remain unaffected,” the Indian Express quoted the spokespersons for the two airports as saying.

The anger has turned on the Muslim army spokeswoman as well who was the face of the military operation against Pakistan. A BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh described her as a sister of terrorists. A high court judge in Madhya Pradesh has ordered an FIR against the politician Vijay Shah.

Not to relent, the BJP’s demons continue to stalk it. Now Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has courted another row after he made statements allegedly insulting the armed forces, saying that the “personnel were bowing down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Speaking at a civil defence volunteers event in Jabalpur on Friday, Mr. Devda said: “Today the entire country, the country’s army and our soldiers bow down at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The reply he has given cannot be praised enough.”

The remarks, however, have drawn immediate criticism from the opposition Congress with leaders alleging that the BJP has a “sponsored programme” running to insult the forces and demanding an apology from him.

Political reactions poured in across party lines over the insulting remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned Mr Modi’s silence, calling the remarks “disgraceful” and a reflection of a “diseased mindset.”

Similar criticism was voiced by leaders, including Sachin Pilot, Y.S. Sharmila, Harish Rawat, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, and Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghosh.

State Congress leaders, including MPCC chief Jitu Patwari, filed police complaints across multiple cities, while party workers held demonstrations in protest.

The military flare-up saw China expressing solid diplomatic support to Pakistan, but there wasn’t a country other than Israel to stand with India without hyphenating it with Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...
Budgeting austerity
Updated 16 May, 2025

Budgeting austerity

The past policy of squeezing salaried classes and fully documented corporations to collect taxes will not work any longer.
A ‘new’ Syria
16 May, 2025

A ‘new’ Syria

THE American embrace of the post-Assad Syrian regime is complete, with President Donald Trump meeting the Arab...
Business of begging
16 May, 2025

Business of begging

IT is a matter of deep embarrassment that Pakistan has become an ‘exporter’ of beggars. Over 5,000 have been...