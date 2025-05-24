Pakistan condemns India’s visa denial to Sikh pilgrims

TAXILA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, criticised the Indian government’s refusal to issue visas to Sikh pilgrims intending to perform religious rites in connection with two religious events next month in Pakistan.

He was addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal on Friday. Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board Dr Muhammad Sajid Chau­han, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Rawalpindi Zone Administrator Tanveer Hus­sain, Deputy Administrator Yasir Asghar Monga, and other leaders of the Sikh community were also present on this occasion.

He strongly condemned the Indian government’s move to not allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to offer religious rituals in June on the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The minister stated that the Modi-led government is rattled by Pakistan’s diplomatic success and is now resorting to religious restrictions in clear violation of international laws.

“By denying pilgrims the right to perform their religious duties, India is undermining religious freedom,” he said.

He condemned what he called the “misleading and false narrative” regarding a recent attack on the Golden Temple, calling it a deliberate distortion aimed at fuelling tensions, adding that the respect and protection provided to religious sites of minorities in Pakistan is exemplary to the world.

The minister also lauded the unwavering support shown by religious minorities in Pakistan, especially Sikhs, for the government and armed forces, especially in times of regional tension.

“Any restrictions imposed by India on pilgrims wishing to undertake the pilgrimage would be a blatant violation of religious freedom and fundamental hum­an rights,” he said.

Urging the Indian government to abandon religious discrimination, he cal­led for the immediate issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims.

“Reli­gious freedom must be upheld, not restricted,” he asserted.

Private Haj operators slammed

While responding to a question, the minister blamed private operators as thousands missed Haj under private schemes.

He was of the opinion that private tour operators were responsible for the losses faced by pilgrims, explaining that no new quota was being granted and that only 25,698 pilgrims would be able to travel to the holy land under the private Haj scheme.

He said the current Haj policy was approved in November, and its implementation began thereafter. He said that Pakistan’s total Haj quota is 179,210.

The government successfully utilised its share according to Saudi regulations, but the private sector failed to use its full 50 per cent share. He said that Pakistan’s Haj quota was divided equally between the government and the private sector.

The government fulfilled its res­ponsibility in a timely manner, com­­pleting the process and getting approvals for pilgrims without del­ay.

He blamed the private sector for failing to act on time, working against Saudi guidelines, and ultimately causing harm to the pilgrims.

He said the private operators are to blame for the disruption. He revealed that the Saudi government had set a deadline of Feb­ru­ary 14 for private operators to de­­posit 25pc of the required amount.

Even after an extension, they managed to collect payments for only an additional 10,000 pilgrims.

He revealed that the prime minister’s inquiry committee is investigating the matter. Its findings will determine responsibility.

He said that the ministry had repeatedly reminded private operators.

Pilgrims under the government scheme are staying in Aziziyah, and the companies responsible for their services have been instructed to ensure proper arrangements.

Earlier, he reviewed the renovation and facelift work being carried out at Gurdwara Panja Sahib by ETPB.

