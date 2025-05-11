E-Paper | May 11, 2025

Gurdwara panel leader slams strike near Nankana Sahib

APP Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 10:58am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Chairman of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has strongly condemned the Indian drone attack near the revered Sikh holy site of Nankana Sahib, calling it a blatant violation of international laws, religious freedom, and human rights.

Speaking at a press conference along with Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Arshad Ansari and prominent Sikh personalities including Sardar Bishan Singh, Satwant Kaur, Sardar Jaskaran Singh, and Kalyan Singh Kalyan, here at LPC on Saturday, the minister decried recent missile attacks on mosques and drone strikes on minority worship places, declaring these actions as part of a wider Indian conspiracy to malign Pakistan’s image and ignite religious tensions in the region.

Sardar Arora said that Pakistan could never even imagine of targeting Sikh religious sites, and emphasised that the country’s bond with the Sikh community is founded on sincerity, reverence, and mutual respect.

He categorically rejected India’s claims regarding fabricated attacks in Pahalgam, Amritsar, or near the Golden Temple, terming them baseless and pre-planned narratives aimed at misleading the global community and stirring interfaith discord.

He warned that India is attempting to instigate hatred between Muslim and Sikh communities and it is waging psychological warfare against Pakistan. Pakistan’s Sikh community is an integral part of the national fabric, he said.

“We will not allow any foreign element to jeopardise the spirit of brotherhood and interfaith harmony we have nurtured over the decades,” he said.

He urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take immediate notice of India’s aggressive behaviour and repeated violations against religious minorities.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hostilities cease, at last
Updated 11 May, 2025

Hostilities cease, at last

It is Islamabad and New Delhi that will have to do the heavy lifting thesmselves to secure peace.
Second IMF tranche
11 May, 2025

Second IMF tranche

THE IMF board’s approval of the second tranche of its ongoing $7bn funding arrangement and a new climate ...
War and lies
Updated 10 May, 2025

War and lies

Media on this side of the border is also not above blame.
Alarming indifference
10 May, 2025

Alarming indifference

US VICE President J.D. Vance’s comments that a possible war between Pakistan and India would be “none of our...
Civil readiness
10 May, 2025

Civil readiness

AMID rising regional tensions, there has been some discussion on the need for people to be better prepared in the...
Time for restraint
Updated 09 May, 2025

Time for restraint

Jingoism is evident in both countries, but elements in India’s media, cultural and political sphere have been egging on their country in confrontation.