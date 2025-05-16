Shakib, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings sign Munsey

LAHORE: Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa have signed up for Lahore Qalandars for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, the franchise announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have secured the services of Scotland opener George Munsey.

The tenth edition of the PSL is set to resume from Saturday — with Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — after the league was postponed as a result of cross-border tensions between Pakistan and India, which started May 7 before culminating in a ceasefire three days later.

The disruption had seen the franchises release their respective players, with the overseas contingent flying out of Pakistan as military action escalated between the neighbours.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later released a revised schedule for the PSL, not all overseas players originally signed by the franchises were ready to return to the country as teams scrambled to sign replacements.

Shakib comes in place of New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who, the franchise said, was nursing a hand injury.

“It’s a tournament I’ve always enjoyed watching, and now I’m looking forward to contributing on the field,” Shakib said in a Qalandars statement.

Rajapaksa, meanwhile, is the replacement for England pacer Tom Curran, who picked up an ankle injury before returning home on May 7. “Bhanuka is a proven match-winner with the kind of fearless intent we value at Lahore Qalandars,” the side’s director Sameen Rana said, while ruing Curran’s absence.

“Tom has been a key part of our setup, both on and off the field,” he noted. “His energy, commitment, and all-round skills made a strong impact. It’s unfortunate to lose him at this stage, but his long-term fitness is the priority.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza joined the Qalandars squad on Wednesday night, the franchise said.

On May 18, Rawalpindi will host a double-header as Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will go head on head in the evening encounter. Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will feature in the last group-match of the event the next day.

The action will then shift to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on May 21. Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 will follow on May 22 and 23, respectively.

