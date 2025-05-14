AJK ensures compensation to victims of Indian aggression along LoC: SDMA

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday announced that it had ensured the disbursement of compensation and relief to victims of Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) within 24 hours, under its LoC Relief Package.

According to Sardar Waheed Khan, Director General of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the financial assistance was being provided under the AJK Ceasefire Line Incidents Relief (Amendment) Act 2019 to civilians affected by cross-border hostilities.

The compensation included Rs1 million for each martyr, Rs800,000 for those permanently disabled, Rs300,000 for the seriously injured, and Rs50,000 for individuals with minor injuries, he said.

In addition, affected properties and livestock were covered under the package, which provided Rs100,000 for the complete destruction of a house, Rs60,000 for partially damaged houses, Rs50,000 for fully damaged shops, Rs30,000 for partially damaged shops, Rs100,000 for damaged vehicles, Rs50,000 for small vehicles, Rs50,000 for shelters, and Rs100,000 for the loss of cattle such as cows or buffaloes.

Mr Khan said Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq visited many affected areas to meet victims and assess the scale of damage.

Acting on the prime minister’s directions, compensation cheques of Rs1 million were delivered to the families of martyrs by the divisional and district administrations concerned, accompanied by elected representatives who visited each household.

He added that medical compensation for the injured had also commenced following the submission of medical reports, with the remaining payments expected to be completed within the next couple of days.

To evaluate property damage, Mr Khan said the AJK Board of Revenue had formed assessment committees at the sub-divisional level.

Each committee comprised the assistant commissioner, deputy superintendent of police, civil medical officer, a project manager from the local government and rural development department or assistant engineer from the physical planning and housing department, a representative of the local army unit, and the area tehsildar.

These committees were tasked with submitting their reports to the respective deputy commissioners within two weeks, following which compensation would be disbursed in line with official procedures.

Mr Khan also revealed that the federal government had announced its intention to extend compensation to civilian martyrs, injured persons, and those whose homes had been damaged.

A formal notification in this regard was expected soon from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), he said.

Responding to a question by Dawn, Mr Khan confirmed that the LoC had remained calm for more than 36 hours.

Of the border residents who had relocated on their own to safer areas, he said most of them had since returned. However, those evacuated under official arrangements were yet to be repatriated.

“We will wait another day or two before moving them back to their homes in the most vulnerable locations,” he said.

Tourists welcome in Neelum Valley

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Neelum, Nadeem Ahmed Janjua, told Dawn that the temporary ban on the entry of tourists into the valley — imposed in the interest of public safety — had been lifted in view of the improving situation.

“Visitors are now welcome to explore and enjoy the serenity of Neelum Valley without fear,” he said.

However, he advised both tourists and locals to avoid touching any suspicious device or object and to immediately alert the nearest police station as a national duty.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2025