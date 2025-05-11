E-Paper | May 11, 2025

Schools, colleges in AJK may reopen soon

Tariq Naqash Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 08:54am

EDUCATION authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will meet on Sunday to decide on the reopening of schools and colleges, amid signs of de-escalation in tensions with India.

“We will seek feedback from the administrations of all districts facing LoC on Sunday, and a decision about the reopening of schools and colleges will be made accordingly,” Deevan Chughtai, AJK’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, told Dawn.

“Unfortunately, India is violating the ceasefire, which is why we will have to take decision with utmost caution,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

