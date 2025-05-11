Kashmiris brave another night of shelling across LoC

A state disaster management authority official shows area-wise losses on a map amid India’s missile attacks in AJK.—Photo by the writer

MUZAFFARABAD: In yet another night of devastation along the Line of Control (LoC), Indian troops resorted to intense artillery shelling past midnight on Saturday and continued firing in intervals until noon, leaving 13 more civilians martyred— including a three-year-old girl — and over 55 others wounded across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the latest casualties raised the death toll to 30 since Indian missile strikes targeted two cities in AJK, followed by heavy and indiscriminate shelling in several border areas.

Officials said the shelling intensified after Fajr prayers, targeting civilian population with heavy guns, causing massive damage.

In Poonch district, three people were killed in Chaffar village of Abbaspur tehsil. The victims were identified as Areesha, 26, her three-year-old daughter Hadia, and Rehman Jan, 60.

In Kotli, Robila Javed, 35, was martyred in Bandli village of Khuiratta tehsil. Also, Kaneez Begum, 50, was martyred in Thalla Laat neighbourhood, while Muhammad Fazil, 70, was martyred in Seri Tangar village of Nakyal tehsil.

Four men and two women suffered injuries in the district.

In Neelum valley, Ali Ahmed Butt, 20, lost his life in Bugna village. Three men and two women were injured in the valley.

Although no fatalities were reported in Jhelum valley, three men and a child were injured in different areas. In Haveli district, four people, including a child, suffered injuries.

The heaviest toll, however, was reported from Barnala tehsil in Bhimber, where six people identified as Muhammad Junaid, 18; Allah Log, 65; Ms Shahmeen, 50; Nabeel, 15; Moon Shah, 18; and his 13-year-old sibling Aitraz Shah were martyred and 16 others, including five women and a child, were injured.

Indian troops were still fiercely firing artillery in Barnala, Moyel, Kot Jaimal, Watala, Nandpur, and Thub after the ceasefire, confirmed a police official.

An administration official independently confirmed the ongoing shelling, also requesting anonymity.

In Neelum valley, scepticism ran high over the ceasefire announcement, with many residents citing “the Indian side’s treacherous track record”.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025