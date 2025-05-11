E-Paper | May 11, 2025

Bangladesh bans activities of ousted PM Hasina’s party

Reuters Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 11:54am

Bangladesh’s interim government has banned all activities of the Awami League, the political party of deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act, citing national security concerns.

The decision, announced late Saturday, follows days of street protests led by the student-driven National Citizen Party, which emerged from last year’s uprising that toppled Hasina.

Several Islamist and right-wing parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and other opposition groups, joined the demonstrations, demanding that the Awami League be designated a terrorist organisation.

The ban would remain in place until the trial of the party and its leadership over the deaths of hundreds of protesters at the International Crimes Tribunal is completed, the government said in a statement.

The government also announced an amendment to the ICT Act, allowing the tribunal to prosecute not only individuals but also political parties and organisations. The change clears the way for the Awami League to be tried as a collective entity for alleged crimes committed during its time in power.

The Awami League, which was founded in 1949, dismissed the decision as illegitimate, posting on its official Facebook page: “All decisions of the illegal government are illegal.”

The country has seen rising tensions and protests in recent months, after deadly protests forced Hasina to flee to India in August and an interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.

Yunus pledged reforms and said the poll could be delayed until 2026.

The unrest began in July with student protests against public sector job quotas, but quickly morphed into one of the deadliest periods of political violence since Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

In October, the government banned the Awami League’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, labelling it a “terrorist organisation” for its role in violent attacks on protesters.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hostilities cease, at last
Updated 11 May, 2025

Hostilities cease, at last

It is Islamabad and New Delhi that will have to do the heavy lifting thesmselves to secure peace.
Second IMF tranche
11 May, 2025

Second IMF tranche

THE IMF board’s approval of the second tranche of its ongoing $7bn funding arrangement and a new climate ...
War and lies
Updated 10 May, 2025

War and lies

Media on this side of the border is also not above blame.
Alarming indifference
10 May, 2025

Alarming indifference

US VICE President J.D. Vance’s comments that a possible war between Pakistan and India would be “none of our...
Civil readiness
10 May, 2025

Civil readiness

AMID rising regional tensions, there has been some discussion on the need for people to be better prepared in the...
Time for restraint
Updated 09 May, 2025

Time for restraint

Jingoism is evident in both countries, but elements in India’s media, cultural and political sphere have been egging on their country in confrontation.