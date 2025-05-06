E-Paper | May 06, 2025

Foreign airlines avoiding Pakistan airspace

Reuters Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 07:52am

NEW DELHI: Air France and Germany’s Lufthansa were among global carriers avoiding Pakistani airspace, airlines and flight trackers showed, as tensions between India and Pakistan remained high.

India took measures such as closing its airspace to Pakistan airlines, while Pakistan barred those owned or operated by its neighbour, suspended trade and halted special visas for Indians, although it let international airlines use its airspace.

Lufthansa Group’s airlines are “avoiding Pakis­tani airspace until further notice”, it said in a statement to Reuters.

The Pakistan Civil Avi­a­tion Authority declined a Reuters request for comment.

However, flight tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates turning north towards Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, after travelling over the Arabian Sea.

British Airways and Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice,” Air France said in a statement, citing the “recent evolution of tensions” between India and Pakistan.

The carrier said it was altering its flight schedule and flight plans with destinations such as Delhi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh, entailing longer flight times.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2025

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

