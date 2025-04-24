Indian airlines hit by ripple effects of Pakistan ban on using airspace

Two Indian airlines on Thursday said they would likely be impacted and their passengers inconvenienced after Pakistan banned the use of its airspace in a slew of countermeasures to respond to New Delhi’s actions against the country in the wake of a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.

The attack took place in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in India-occupied Kashmir that draws thousands of visitors every summer. Gunmen opened fire on visitors, killing at least 26 people — all men from across India except one from Nepal — and injuring 17 others. It was the region’s deadliest attack on civilians since 2000. A hitherto unknown group, named by several Indian outlets as ‘The Resistance Front’, is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.

India followed suit by announcing a series of actions against Pakistan. Responding in kind, Pakistan’s top brass also announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace to all India-owned or Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect.

Following the development, Air India said in a post on X: “Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority.”

Similarly, IndiGo said in a post on Facebook: “Due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest.”

It encouraged its customers to check the latest flight status and explore rebooking options, or claim refunds, if they were impacted.

“We deeply value your patience and understanding, and remain committed to supporting our fellow citizens during these challenging times.”