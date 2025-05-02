E-Paper | May 02, 2025

Air India allowed to temporarily extend duty and rest for long-haul crew, memo shows

Reuters Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 01:33pm

India’s aviation regulator has allowed Air India to temporarily extend the maximum duty hours and rest period for pilots on long-haul routes to allow the airline to tackle Pakistan’s airspace ban, according to an internal memo.

The exemption is for about two weeks beginning April 30 and is applicable for Airbus and Boeing long-haul jets, according to the memo, and is meant to cover flights to destinations in the US.

The exemption has been put in place while a permanent solution is being worked out, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The exemption increases the maximum flight duty period — typically the time between reporting for duty and the end of flight-related activities — for pilots and cabin crew, the memo showed.

Air India and India’s civil aviation ministry, which houses the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), could not be immediately reached for comment.

Indian airlines are bracing for higher fuel costs and longer journey times after

Pakistan shut its airspace to the country’s carriers as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours flared following an attack on tourists in India-held Kashmir last week.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Air India expects to face around $600 million in additional costs if the ban from Pakistan’s airspace lasts for a year, and has asked the federal government to compensate it for the hit.

The maximum pilot flight duty period for a flight of up to 12 hours is now 16 hours compared with the previous 14 hours, while for flights above 14 hours, the duty period has risen to 24 hours instead of 22 hours, according to the memo sent to pilots and seen by Reuters.

Extra rest periods of four hours and 12 hours over present limits have also been planned for crew at layovers and the home base, respectively.

The memo, which was earlier reported by the Economic Times newspaper, has stoked concerns among pilots about increased workloads at a time air travel in India is booming, with one Air India pilot telling Reuters the measures were “extreme”.

The DGCA is holding regular conversations with airlines to ensure pilots and cabin crew are not overburdened, the source familiar with the issue said. The pilot and the source declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak India Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

NCDs in Pakistan

NCDs in Pakistan

Zafar Mirza
We must effectively implement preventative policies, regulatory, managerial, educational interventions and reliable health services.

Editorial

Defiant unity
Updated 02 May, 2025

Defiant unity

State has an opportunity to capitalise on unity, and address social and political crises, ensuring that no obvious vulnerabilities remain for enemies to exploit.
Points to ponder
02 May, 2025

Points to ponder

FOR the people of Pakistan to successfully confront the multiple crises the country faces, it is important to...
Protesting doctors
02 May, 2025

Protesting doctors

THE stand-off between the Punjab government and protesting doctors and nurses has now entered a critical point, with...
War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...