Info minister, DG ISPR to brief all political parties on Pakistan-India situation: state media

The federal information minister and the military’s spokesperson are set to brief the top leadership of all political parties today on the prevailing national security situation amid sky-high tensions with India, state media reported.

An attack on April 22 in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. As temperatures remain high, with the military warning of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi, diplomatic channels have remained engaged to prevent conflict.

State-run Radio Pakistan and PTV News reported that Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar would jointly brief the top leaders of “all political parties” on the situation with India today.

The reports did not specify a time or venue for the briefing.

According to Radio Pakistan, the high-level background briefing will focus on national security in the context of Pakistan-India relations and the “implications of recent developments”.

“Participants will be briefed on the defensive preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces, ongoing diplomatic efforts, and the official stance of the state on key issues,” the report read.

PTV News highlighted that in the current circumstances, the briefing was a “great example of national unity, solidarity and consensus”.

Without investigation, India had accu­s­ed “cross-border linkages” of the att­a­­­c­kers and escalated tensions with Pak­­i­s­tan through military and diplomatic actions.

India cancelled visas of Pak­istani travellers, held the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, initiated ski­rmi­shes along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinted at potential airstrikes.

Pakistan denied involvement and issued retaliatory steps.

The standoff, marked by exchange of fire on the LoC and tit-for-tat actions, has raised fears of broader conflict, prompting international calls for restraint and renewed dialogue.

In the latest show of strength, Pakistan yesterday successfully tested an improved version of its nuclear-capable Abdali missile, significantly increasing its range to 450 kilometres.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday asserted that any “misadventure” by India would be met with a “swift, resolute and notch-up response”. The next day, the army’s top brass also warned India of a “sure and decisive” response should it attempt to impose war.

To prepare itself for any military action by India, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has accelerated efforts to replenish wheat flour stocks in vulnerable areas along the LoC.

It is increasing reserves in forward locations to meet the needs of residents for at least two months and relocating food depots from areas exposed to potential shelling or military activity to relatively safer zones.

