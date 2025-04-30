PM urges US top diplomat to make India ‘dial down rhetoric, act responsibly’ amid high tension

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to make India understand that it should step back in its rhetoric and exhibit responsibility amid intense tensions between the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The April 22 attack killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and was one of the deadliest armed attacks in the disputed Himalayan region since 2000. Kashmir Resistance, also known as The Resistance Front, said it “unequivocally” denied involvement in the attack, after an initial message that claimed responsibility. India, without offering any evidence, has implied cross-border linkages of the attackers, while Pakistan’s political and military leadership have strongly denied any involvement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a neutral probe into the incident.

The tensions between the arch-rivals have intensified in the past few days, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif saying Pakistan had reinforced its forces and was ready for any incursion by India, while on the other side, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his military “operational freedom” to act on the Pahalgam attack.

Last night, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced that Rubio was expected to speak to the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan “as early as today or tomorrow”. She had said the US was reaching out to both parties regarding the Kashmir issue, and was expected to tell both sides not to escalate things any further.

Bruce said that Rubio was also encouraging leaders and foreign ministers from other nations to reach out over the issue. Following the Pahalgam attack, US President Donald Trump had extended his “full support” to India. He later downplayed the regional tensions, saying the dispute would get “figured out”.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office later today said the premier received a telephone call from Rubio in the evening in which Shehbaz “urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly”.

“Terming India’s escalatory and provocative behaviour as deeply disappointing and worrisome, the prime minister said that India’s provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups, including ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province), TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) and BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) operating from Afghan soil,” it added.

According to the statement, PM Shehbaz “categorically rejected” India’s attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, highlighting his call for a transparent, credible and neutral investigation to bring out the facts.

It said the prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on recent developments in South Asia since the Pahalgam incident with Secretary Rubio.

“While condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the PM underscored Pakistan’s leading role in the war on terror and its sacrifice of over 90,000 lives and over $152 billion in economic losses,” the statement read.

“It is most regrettable that India chose to weaponise water, which is a lifeline for 240 million people of Pakistan,” the premier was quoted as saying, while also stressing that the Indus Waters Treaty had no provision for either side to unilaterally renege from its commitments.

The prime minister added that the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was the “only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia”.

According to the statement, PM Shehbaz highlighted to America’s top diplomat that Pakistan and the US had worked together closely over the past seven decades and there was much that both sides could cooperate on, including counter-terrorism and enhanced economic cooperation, particularly in the minerals sector.

“The prime minister also stressed that his government had undertaken major economic reforms over the past year, and consequently, Pakistan was now on the road to economic recovery,” the statement read.

“Secretary of State Rubio thanked the prime minister for the detailed conversation and emphasised the need for both sides to continue working together for peace and stability in South Asia,” it concluded.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office (FO) said US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for talks in which they exchanged views on recent regional developments.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding national interests, while Baker conveyed the United States’ desire for de-escalation, saying that the country would stay engaged with both Pakistan and India on the evolving situation.

FM Dar also held a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

Dar briefed him on the current regional situation, including “India’s inflammatory propaganda, illegal unilateral actions, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty — a clear violation of international law”, the FO said.

The Omani FM underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address issues.

FM Dar appreciated Oman’s efforts for Iran and US talks, and conveyed best wishes for their success.

Separately, the Saudi foreign ministry issued a statement expressing concern regarding the escalating tension between Pakistan and India and the continued exchange of fire in the border areas.

“The kingdom calls on both countries to reduce tension, avoid escalation, resolve differences through diplomatic means, respect the principles of good neighbourliness and work to achieve stability and peace for the benefit of their peoples and the peoples of the region,” the statement said.

Indian Rafales patrolling above held Kashmir retreat after PAF scrambles jets

Earlier today, Indian fighter jets patrolling above occupied Kashmir were forced to flee after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled its jets, state media reported.

PTV News and Radio Pakistan, citing security sources, said that four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were spotted conducting “patrolling overnight” in occupied Kashmir without crossing the Line of Control.

“PAF jets promptly detected the presence of these Indian warplanes,” Radio Pakistan added.

“As a result of PAF’s diligent action, the Indian Rafale jets panicked and were forced to flee,” PTV News reported. The security sources also reaffirmed that the armed forces were “fully prepared and vigilant to give a befitting response to any aggression from India”.

India also shut its airspace to Pakistani airlines today. The ban on Pakistani aircraft will be from April 30 to May 23, according to a Notice to Airmen issued by the Indian government.

The developments come after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar earlier today said “credible intelligence” reports indicated that India was planning to conduct a military action against Pakistan in the “next 24 to 36 hours”.

In a televised statement issued shortly after 2am, Tarar said: “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.”

Tarar said Pakistan vehemently rejected “Indian self-assumed hubristic role of judge, jury and executioner in the region” and it was completely “reckless”.

“Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge,” the minister said, adding: “We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”

Being a responsible state, Tarar noted, Pakistan “openheartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation” by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

“Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond,” he stressed.

The information minister said the “evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India’s real motives”.

“Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable,” he added.

Tarar reiterated that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.

“The international community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of [an] escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India.”

He reiterated the nation’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all costs.

FM Dar has said Pakistan will not strike India but reserves the right to retaliate. He informed the Senate yesterday that intelligence reports suggest that India was contemplating some form of escalation.

Today’s incident also comes after the Pakistan Army yesterday shot down two Indian quadcopters after they violated the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in two separate areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

The first drone was brought down in the Manawar sector of Bhimber district, where it was reportedly engaged in aerial surveillance when intercepted and destroyed by Pakistani troops. The second unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in Poonch division’s Satwal sector.

The downing of the drones occurred amid continued exchange of fire along the LoC in Leepa Valley since the night of April 25.

Meanwhile, as concerns over a potential breakdown of peace grew, shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced a major fall in intraday trade today.

Pakistan responds to unprovoked Indian firing on LoC

Meanwhile, state broadcaster PTV reported that the Pakistan Army responded to overnight unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC in AJK.

A view of the destroyed Indian Chakpatra checkpost. — PTV

“According to security sources, on the night of April 29 and 30, India violated the ceasefire on the LoC. India opened unprovoked fire in the Kayani and Mandal sectors of the LoC,” PTV reported.

India used small arms in the unprovoked firing incident, the state broadcaster added.

“Security sources have confirmed that the Pakistan Army has responded forcefully and given a befitting reply to the Indian Army. The enemy has been silenced with an effective response,” the report said.

The state broadcaster cited reports of the destruction of several Indian bunkers due to the effective response of the Pakistan Army, adding, “Security sources have said that India’s Chakpatra post has been destroyed”.

“Earlier, India had also evacuated the border areas of occupied Kashmir while a crackdown against Muslims is underway,” PTV said, adding that the Pakistan Army was always ready to defend the integrity of the country.

PIA flights from Gilgit, Skardu cancelled

Amid heightened tensions, all Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights operating from the Skardu and Gilgit airports to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad — and vice versa — were cancelled today, according to PIA officials.

However, two Airblue flights destined between Skardu and Islamabad operated as per their schedule, the sources added.

The PIA official noted that the air route between Gilgit-Baltistan and other cities passes “near Indian territories”. When the passengers reached the airports, they were told that the flights had been cancelled due to security concerns.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 also confirmed the cancellations of a total of 10 PIA flights and departures of the two Airblue flights.

Iqra Khan, a flight inquiry officer at Islamabad International Airport (ISB), also told Dawn.com that PIA cancelled its flights today from the federal capital to Gilgit and vice versa, citing “airspace security” as a reason.

Yesterday, amid fears of airspace closures due to rising tensions with India, authorities had refuted rumours of a possible closure of airports.

According to IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Indian cyberattack attempts on the websites of some ministries were foiled earlier in the week.

The National Cyber Emergency Resp­onse Team (N-Cert) has warned media and content creators against sharing sensitive national security information.

Ex-PM Imran says peace is ‘priority’, calls for unity

Amid the ongoing situation, the opposition PTI has proposed a multi-party conference with incarcerated former premier Imran Khan in attendance.

A statement posted on Imran’s X account, which is handled by a PTI member, quoted the ex-premier as telling his lawyers yesterday: “Peace is our priority but it should not be mistaken as cowardice.”

Recalling the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot incidents during his tenure, Imran said, “We offered to extend all-out cooperation to India but India failed to produce any concrete evidence.

“[…] Instead of introspection and investigation, Modi sarkar is again placing the blame on Pakistan,” the former prime minister added.

He urged India to act responsibly instead of messing with a region already known as a “nuclear flashpoint”.

“I have always emphasised the importance of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions,” Imran stressed.

“Needless to say, to win the war against an external enemy, the nation must first be united. It is high time to put a halt to all actions that are further polarising the nation,” he said, adding that the “state’s excessive focus on political victimisation at this critical time is deepening internal divisions”.

“Ironically, Narendra Modi’s aggression has united the people of Pakistan in one voice against Indian hostility,” the ex-premier noted.

India okays ‘operational freedom’ to army amid calls for restraint

A week after the Pahalgam attack, Modi yesterday told the armed forces that they had the “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response to the terror attack”, a senior government source who was not authorised to speak to the media told AFP.

The government released video images of a stern-faced Modi holding a closed-door meeting with his army and security chiefs, as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

India’s cabinet committee on security (CCS) — consisting of Modi and his interior, defence, home and finance ministers — is scheduled to meet later today, a government source told Reuters.

This would be the second such meeting of the CCS since the attack on April 22. In its first meeting, the committee had decided to take a series of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

Last week, Modi vowed to pursue those who carried out the attack in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam and those who had supported it.

“I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer,” he said. “We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth”.

Calls have also grown from Indian politicians and others for military action against Pakistan. Analysts say they fear bellicose statements will escalate into possible military action.

Amid escalating tensions, friendly countries and global powers have urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, advising them to solve the matter through diplomatic engagement.

Iran has already offered to mediate, and Saudi Arabia has said Riyadh was trying to “prevent an escalation”. In the past few days, Dar has also spoken to the foreign ministers of China, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Hungary to brief them about Pakistan’s concerns.

The United Nations has urged the arch-rivals to show “maximum restraint”, with its chief Antonio Guterres yesterday offering “his good offices to support de-escalation efforts”.

In his phone call with the UN chief on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz encouraged him to counsel India to “act responsibly and exercise restraint”.

The worst attack in recent years in occupied Kashmir was at Pulwama in 2019, when a person rammed a car packed with explosives into a security forces convoy, killing 40 and wounding 35.

Indian fighter jets carried out air strikes on Pakistani territory 12 days later. The next day, the PAF undertook strikes across the LoC from Pakistani airspace.

Additional input from Jamil Nagri and Umar Bacha.