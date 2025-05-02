Pahalgam tensions: Army leadership warns of decisive response against any Indian attempt to impose war

The army’s top brass on Friday warned India of a “sure and decisive” response should it attempt to impose war, as relations deteriorated between Islamabad and New Delhi amid rising tensions after last week’s attack in occupied Kashmir.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to the military. As Pakistan, in the early hours of Wednesday, said it expected an Indian incursion within 24–36 hours, diplomatic channels have been engaged to prevent conflict.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir warned a day ago that “any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response.”

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief presided over a special session of the Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today in which the military brass conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

“While reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the forum made clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded to, surely and decisively and aspirations of people of Pakistan shall be respected at all costs,” the ISPR said.

“The forum reaffirmed the unflinching resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against any aggression or misadventure,” it added.

The ISPR said the army’s top brass reiterated that Pakistan’s path to peace and development would not be deterred by terrorism, coercion or aggression — whether directly or through proxies.

“Deliberate destabilisation efforts by the Indian government will be confronted and defeated with resolve and clarity,” the statement said.

The ISPR said COAS Munir lauded the military’s “unwavering professionalism, steadfast morale and operational preparedness”, saying that it stood in unity with the nation to defend the homeland at all costs.

The army chief also highlighted the critical importance of “heightened vigilance and proactive readiness” across all fronts amid the situation.

The statement said the CCC participants expressed grave concern over the “intensification of Indian atrocities” in occupied Kashmir in the attack’s aftermath, as well as the continued targeting of innocent civilians along the Line of Control by Indian occupation forces.

They reiterated that such “inhumane and unprovoked acts” served only to escalate regional tensions and would be met with a “resolute and proportionate response”.

“The forum noted, with serious concern, India’s consistent pattern of exploitation of crises to achieve political and military objectives. They have been following a predictable template — whereby internal governance failures are externalised. These incidents have often coincided with unilateral moves by India to alter the status quo, as seen in 2019 when India similarly exploited the Pulwama incident to unilaterally alter the status quo of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, through revocation of Article 370.

“In the latest instance, the Pahalgam episode appears to be part of a deliberate strategy to divert Pakistan’s focus away from the western front, as well as ongoing national efforts for economic revival; the two fronts where Pakistan is decisively and sustainably gaining grounds. Such diversionary tactics aimed at providing operational breathing space to Indian terror proxies will never succeed.

“In the same vein, the forum expressed serious concern that India is now exploiting the Pahalgam incident to undermine the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty, seeking to usurp Pakistan’s legitimate and inalienable water rights. This constitutes a dangerous attempt to weaponise water, threatening the livelihood and sustenance of over 240 million Pakistanis and escalating strategic instability in South Asia,” the ISPR said.

It added that the CCC members also “voiced deep alarm over credible evidence of direct Indian military and intelligence involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities” inside Pakistan.

The ISPR said these state-sponsored actions were in blatant violation of international norms and were universally unacceptable.

The statement said the meeting concluded with the COAS expressing “complete confidence in the operational readiness, deterrence posture and morale of all formations and strategic forces to defend the nation across the entire threat spectrum”.

Morale is high thanks to our army chief: Khawaja Asif

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said morale was high among the armed forces and the public under COAS Munir’s command,

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the defence minister lauded the army chief for his “high resolve” following today’s corps commander meeting, calling his command “befitting”.

“Over the past five days, the way he (the army chief) has met troops in the various cantonments, the LoC and the working boundary has contributed to high morale among the armed forces and the people,” Asif said. “God willing, the situation will be just like the communique after the corps commander meeting.”

The defence minister reiterated that India’s allegations held no credibility and that Indians were turning against Modi’s narrative.

“After the attack, they filed an FIR and levelled allegations, raising a hue and cry,” Asif said. “Reports are emerging that there were preparations for the attack and that allegations would be made against Pakistan.

“Till now, there is not a shred of evidence,” he added. “They carried this out for their political gains. Otherwise, there is no credibility.”

The defence minister highlighted that “no country in the world” believed India’s version of events or supported them following the incident.

“Nobody is believing their story, even his (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s) people and media are not standing behind it,” Asif said, noting: “He’s a desperate man, you can expect anything from him, but this is a major defeat against the narrative he has tried to create.”

Asked about an interview with a former indian intelligence chief, Asif said he saw the interview and noted that his diction indicated Modi’s credibility.

“If you base your politics on lies on such a heightened pitch … then you will ultimately fall flat on your face, and they have,” Asif said.

In response to a question about the potential suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and weaponisation of water, Asif said Pakistan would pursue legal action against India’s suspension of the treaty.

“They can’t deny us our rights [under the treaty],” Asif said. “Based on what I know of geography, the Chenab and Jhelum flow from Kashmir. Its location does not allow for them to be diverted.

“Architecturally, practically, this is not possible,” the defence minister said. “This is an established treaty … violating it is not easy.”

Asked if any diversions of waterways counted as an act of war, Asif said, “Absolutely. If they construct any structure to divert water, then we have the right to strike it; it is an act of war.

“For the time being, we are approaching all fora — including the IWT — and pursuing action.”