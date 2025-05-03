E-Paper | May 03, 2025

Kashmiris face harassment across India

Monitoring Desk Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 07:38am
Kashmiri Muslim women walk along a street as an Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard in Srinagar on May 2, 2025. — AFP
Kashmiri Muslim women walk along a street as an Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard in Srinagar on May 2, 2025. — AFP

SHABIR Ahmad Dar and another salesman were assaulted by members of a Hindu right-wing group in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie hill-station last week, BBC News reported.

The assailants, who accused the men of being responsible for terrorism, vandalised their stall and ordered them to leave town.

For over two decades, Dar made a living selling embroidered Pashmina shawls in this town. But his Kashmiri identity has now made him a target.

“They told us we didn’t belong here,” Dar said from his home in India-held Kashmir, where he returned out of fear. “We left everything behind — even goods worth thousands of dollars. We’re too scared to go back.”

Footage of the assault quickly spread online, prompting police to arrest three men. But they were released hours later with a fine and an apology. By then, Dar and dozens of other Kashmiri traders had already fled.

The backlash reflects a growing pattern of harassment targeting Kashmiris across India following the attack in Pahalgam.

In Indian Punjab, Ummat Shabir, a nursing student, said her neighbour called her a “terrorist who should be thrown out”.

“My classmate was thrown out of a taxi after the driver found out she was Kashmiri,” she said. The two returned to India-held Kashmir after a three-day journey, fearing for their safety.

Even in Mussoorie, where Dar and his colleague Shafi Subhan had worked peacefully for decades, the atmosphere has changed.

“After the Pulwama attack in 2019, there was tension, but no one touched us,” said Subhan, who has sold shawls in the town for 20 years. “This time, no one stepped in to help us. People just watched. It hurt us physically — but emotionally, a lot more”

The violence in Pahalgam — one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent years — sparked widespread anger in India. Politicians across the spectrum called for strong retaliation and many reports have emerged of Kashmiri vendors and students facing threats and abuse in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

In response to the attack, Indian security forces launched a sweeping crackdown in held Kashmir, detaining thousands, sealing off tourist sites, increasing troop presence, and demolishing homes allegedly linked to Kashmiri fighters.

Rights groups and some local leaders have criticised the government’s response, calling the demolitions a form of collective punishment.

“Don’t let innocent people become collateral damage,” occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said. His predecessor, Mehbooba Mufti, warned authorities to distinguish “between terrorists and civilians”.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth under fire
Updated 03 May, 2025

Truth under fire

Defending press freedom requires legal protections, independent institutions and public that refuses to accept silence.
The core issue
03 May, 2025

The core issue

POST-Pahalgam events have yet again proved that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully and justly, the...
Boosting productivity
03 May, 2025

Boosting productivity

THE country’s economic productivity — the efficiency with which it can convert inputs such as labour and capital...
Defiant unity
Updated 02 May, 2025

Defiant unity

State has an opportunity to capitalise on unity, and address social and political crises, ensuring that no obvious vulnerabilities remain for enemies to exploit.
Points to ponder
02 May, 2025

Points to ponder

FOR the people of Pakistan to successfully confront the multiple crises the country faces, it is important to...
Protesting doctors
02 May, 2025

Protesting doctors

THE stand-off between the Punjab government and protesting doctors and nurses has now entered a critical point, with...