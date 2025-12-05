E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Four bullet-riddled bodies found in Kalat, Khuzdar

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
KHUZDAR: Four bullet-riddled bodies were found on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in the Badarang area of Kalat district and the Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Thursday.

Residents informed the administration about the bodies dumped at two locations. Police teams reached the sites and shifted the bodies to the district hospital.

Three bodies had been dumped by the roadside. They had been shot dead by unidentified assailants. Police said all three men belonged to the Lehri tribe and were cousins.

Another bullet-riddled body was recovered from the Samwani area of Zehri tehsil. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to a hospital.­

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

