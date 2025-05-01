3 CTD police personnel martyred, 2 injured in Bannu in exchange of fire with terrorists

Three Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police personnel were martyred and two injured late Wednesday night in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Bannu, officials said.

According to a statement issued from the office of Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan today, the gun battle took place in the Spin Tangi area of Chashmi, Bannu.

Bannu CTD personnel Assistant Sub-Inspector Benyamin Khan, Constable Inam Khan and Constable Musawar were martyred. Two constables, Wafid Khan and Imran, were wounded.

He said two khawarij — a term the state uses to refer to terrorists — were killed and another two injured in police firing, and their accomplices took bodies and injured with them.

“Weapons, ammunition, IEDs (improvised explosive device) and hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists, which were seized by the police,” the spokesman said.

As soon as the incident was reported, RPO Khan, Bannu District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kalachi, and CTD Superintendent of Police reached the CTD hospital where they visited the injured personnel and inquired after their well-being.

They also issued instructions to the hospital staff for the best treatment of those injured.

RPO Khan said that all available resources will be utilised for the best treatment of the injured personnel.

“We will soon avenge our martyred brothers and engage the terrorists with an iron hand till the very end,” he said.

A large contingent of Bannu police and CTD police have cordoned off the area and are engaged in search operations. Raids are being conducted on the hideouts of the terrorists, the spokesman said.

In March, two officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CTD were martyred at Tanda Dam in Kohat district in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants.

In January, an official of the police’s CTD was martyred when unidentified persons opened fire at him in Mirali Bazaar.