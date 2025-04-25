6 terrorists killed, 4 injured in Bannu operation: ISPR

Six terrorists were killed and four were injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu District, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the reported presence of the terrorist, the security forces conducted an IBO in the district.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell, while four khawrij got injured,” the statement said, referring to the term the state uses for terrorists.

It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.