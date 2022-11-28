DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 28, 2022

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders its militants to ‘carry out attacks in entire country’

Tahir Khan Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 07:47pm

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country, according to a statement from the group.

“As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas […] so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country,” the statement, which is available with Dawn.com, said while addressing its militants.

The decision, it stated, was taken after “a series of non-stop attacks were launched by the military organisations in Bannu’s Lakki Marwat district”.

The banned group said it had repeatedly warned the people of Pakistan and “continued to be patient so that the negotiation process is not sabotaged at least by us.”

“But the army and intelligence agencies did not stop and continued the attacks […] now our retaliatory attacks will also start across the country,” the statement claimed.

The government and intelligence agencies are yet to comment on the matter.

Talks between Pakistani officials and the militant outfit first started in October last year but broke down in December.

These later resumed in May this year. The process, however, broke down once again due to a deadlock on the revocation of the merger of erstwhile tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Subsequently, attacks by the TTP have been on the rise since September after the group’s ceasefire with the army ended. Most of the attacks have happened in and around Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, and North Waziristan districts in KP.

In October, the Ministry of Interior had warned that more than year-long peace negotiations between the TTP and the government of Pakistan “had come to a standstill”, which had led to unease within the TTP’s ranks.

It had noted that the TTP accuses the Pakistani government of failing to fulfill its main demand — the reversal of the merger of former Fata with KP — as well as continuing to detain TTP members while a truce was still being negotiated.

The ministry had also highlighted the risk of TTP sub-groups defecting to the militant Islamic State (ISKP) or joining hands with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group to resume terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, in a press conference earlier this month, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called for the government to revisit its strategy to deal with the militant outfit.

“It is time to review decisions we took or we were made to take with regards to internal security and terrorism,” he had said.

Bilawal had also maintained that there was nothing wrong in admitting that “we were wrong about a few things and right about some other things and re-examine our approach”.

Taliban Talks
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zeeshan Ahmed
Nov 28, 2022 06:57pm
Great job everyone, 75 years later we still can't figure out who runs Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 28, 2022 06:58pm
Breakers of shackles of slavery and brothers of ex handsome PM are showing their true colors.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 28, 2022 07:02pm
Bad news for Pakistan's Economy,Political Stability and Law and Order. We are anxiously waiting for comment on this new dangerous development from Imran Khan and the Govt. of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Nov 28, 2022 07:03pm
PTI's militant wing activated after Imran's miserable failure to get army chief of his choice
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 28, 2022 07:05pm
Coward Taliban, shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 07:42pm
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country, according to a statement from the group. We need IK back, we need a proper leader, dont let the ugly head of these foreign funded terrorists pop up again.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 07:43pm
@Ahmad, Breakers of shackles of slavery and brothers of ex handsome PM are showing their true colors. You back with your ' handsome' envy. Get help.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 07:44pm
@Ahmad, Breakers of shackles of slavery and brothers of ex handsome PM are showing their true colors. Afghanitan broke the 'shackles of slavery', no one dictates to them and they live in peace for first time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Nov 28, 2022 07:46pm
Nation will blame neutrals for death of innocent people of Pakistan! They play cat n mouse games instead of eliminating TTP!
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Nov 28, 2022 07:47pm
@Ahmad, TTP was created by neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Nov 28, 2022 07:50pm
@Khawar, TTP are the invention of neutrals and they are neutrals right hand men, spreading fear and panic on behalf of neutrals when people criticise neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

1971 in retrospect
Updated 28 Nov, 2022

1971 in retrospect

The point of no return came when the military launched Operation Searchlight in March 1971.
Gender-based violence
28 Nov, 2022

Gender-based violence

IT is a war without boundaries and seemingly without end. A UN report on femicide released on Nov 25, the...
Battle against dacoits
28 Nov, 2022

Battle against dacoits

THE Punjab police is clearly fighting a formidable, and so far losing, battle against the criminal gangs based in ...
Policy rate hike
Updated 27 Nov, 2022

Policy rate hike

The decision to hike the policy rate by 100bps is a step in the right direction, even if intended to appease the IMF.
Vawda’s reprieve
27 Nov, 2022

Vawda’s reprieve

FAISAL Vawda should be relieved. After years of running from a reckoning for submitting a false declaration in his...
Gujarat’s ghosts
27 Nov, 2022

Gujarat’s ghosts

TWO decades have passed since the bloody Gujarat riots, one of the worst spasms of anti-Muslim violence witnessed in...