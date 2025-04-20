JI strongly condemns Israel for its ongoing onslaught in Gaza, announces countrywide strike on April 26

Strongly condemning Israel for its ongoing military onslaught in Gaza, the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday announced a nationwide strike on April 26, urging to boycott products that financially support Israel.

The strike was announced by JI Central Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, as he delivered a fiery speech to the party’s ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ in Islamabad. The demonstration protested Israeli atrocities in Gaza and took place on the Islamabad Expressway.

The Israeli offensive, which began in response to Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians and destroyed much of the housing and hospital infrastructure in the enclave. The death toll is feared to be much higher due to thousands still missing under the rubble.

Addressing the demonstrators, the JI chief announced a nationwide strike on April 26.

“From Chitral to Karachi … we will hold a full strike,” he said. “We will go from shop to shop and tell them to keep business activities suspended on April 26. We will wage a jihad (holy war) through boycotts, strikes, and social media [campaigns].”

He urged JI supporters to avoid using products that financially support Israel.

Supporters of the Jamaat-i-Islaami (JI) party hold a poster as they gather in solidarity with Palestinians during a protest in Islamabad on April 20. — AFP

Rehman also urged people to stand up for Palestine and “fight for the Palestinian cause”.

“Regardless of whether you have a gun or political power, if you face Israel, you will be destroyed,” he said. “Stand up and fight for the Palestinian cause. Stand up and condemn Israel. Stand up to America.”

He asked his supporters to send a message to the US, saying: “We are not your slaves, as the Prophet’s [PBUH] servants do not recognise the US or Israel’s slavery.”

The JI chief also demanded that Pakistan formally recognise Hamas and open an office for them.

“We demand that a Hamas office be opened in Pakistan and that they be formally recognised,” Rehman said. “They are a legitimate power and registered movement, and an army according to the UN Charter.

“They are also a democratic force; they won elections in 2006,” he said. “America did not accept the results … they are an enemy of democracy, and now a genocide is taking place in Gaza before their eyes.”

Rehman also accused both the government and the opposition of not doing enough to support Palestinians.

“The opposition does nothing unless it furthers their own aims,” Rehman said. “They do not raise their voices for Palestine and do not condemn America. Whether it is the government or the opposition, they will continue to bow to America. Whatever they have will be erased.”

Supporters of the Jamaat-i-Islaami (JI) party hold Palestinian flags during a protest in Islamabad on April 20. — AFP

The JI chief said that this is not only a matter of humanity, but of faith.

“People tell us to speak about humanity, but our humanity is grounded in our religion,” Rehman said. “Gaza is a pile of rubble, children are being targeted, but the [Israeli] hostages are being protected by Hamas.”

Rehman said that unlike Hamas’ treatment of captives, Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in jails was “disrespectful”.

“Children have been imprisoned for 20 years, that is Israel,” he said, adding that Hamas was “showing true humanity” and “acting following Islam”.

Earlier, the party said it would march towards the high-security Red Zone, but later negotiated with the Islamabad administration and decided to march to the alternate venue to maintain the law and order situation.

The Margalla Gate, however, was left open for the public, but a heavy contingent of police was deployed there, as JI supporters advanced towards the capital in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s bloody military campaign in Gaza.

JI Islamabad Information Secretary Amir Baloch said today that the party will march on the Islamabad Expressway as “matters have been settled between JI and the Islamabad Administration.”

“The JI has decided not to march towards the Red Zone and will march for Gaza on the Islamabad Expressway,” Baloch said in a statement. “We’ll march near Zero Point and a stage will be set up on H8 Overhead Bridge, while our central leaders, including Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, will address the rally.”

According to a Dawn.com correspondent at the scene, demonstrators were allowed to enter the expressway via Double Road and IJP Road. The correspondent reported that containers have been moved, but added that in case of an emergency or deteriorating security, they will be placed again.

Pakistani and Palestinian flags are hoisted at D-Chowk in Islamabad amid the Jamaat-i-Islami’s ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ on April 20. — Umar Bacha

Additionally, police had increased security in the capital for the arrival of a “foreign guest”.

“Due to the arrival of a foreign guest in Islamabad on 20 April 2025, from 7pm to 9pm, extraordinary security arrangements have been made at various times at Karal Chowk, Express Highway, Khanna Pul, Faizabad, Club Road, and Radio Pakistan Chowk,” the Islamabad Police wrote on X.

“Due to the route, there will be some temporary disruptions in traffic flow on the Express Highway. Traffic will experience slowdowns,” the statement added.

Citizens were advised to use the service road connected to the Express Highway and to leave for their destination 20 minutes early.

Separately, the Foreign Office announced the arrival of the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday evening.

A statement said that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan would visit Islamabad to hold talks with his counterpart Ishaq Dar on “the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with particular focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security and people-to-people linkages”.

The JI had originally scheduled the protest for Sunday at 3pm outside the US Embassy within the Red Zone. However, in response to the lockdown, JI General Secretary Amirul Azeem announced an alternative protest location in a video message. He urged participants to head toward Zero Point, at the Srinagar Highway exit near Faizabad.

Due to the roadblocks and heavy rain, only a small group of protesters had reached Zero Point by around 3:45pm. They began chanting slogans against Israel and the United States. The larger contingent of protesters had yet to arrive at the new protest site.

Last week, thousands of Karachi residents gathered on the city’s main roads for Gaza solidarity marches organised by two religio-political parties, where the participants expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel’s bloody military offensive.

According to the JI’s press release, people from all walks of life attended the demonstration, called by party chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, including representative bodies of lawyers, teachers, traders, doctors and other professionals.

Capital police issues traffic plan

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Islamabad Police, “due to law and order, the entry and exit routes of the Red Zone, including Serena [Hotel], Nadra, Marriott and Express Chowk” would be temporarily closed until further notice.

The advisory urged citizens going to the Secretariat and the Red Zone to use Margalla Road, while citizens heading to Faizabad and Rawalpindi from Rawal Dam Chowk should use Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue or Double Road.

“Citizens going to Rawalpindi from Karaal via Express Chowk should use Old Airport Road, Rawal Dam Road and 9th Avenue Double Road,” the advisory added. “From Ojri Loop, use Express Highway Dhok Kala Khan Service Road. Zero Point is closed for Faizabad.”

Motorists in Islamabad encounter shipping containers on their route amid the Jamaat-i-Islami’s ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ on April 20. — Umar Bacha

For citizens heading to Karaal via Faisal Avenue, Rawalpindi Murree Road and Srinagar Highway, the police recommended they use the 9th New Double Road, Rawal Road and Old Airport Karaal Chowk to reach their destination.

Citizens coming from Murree to Islamabad from Faizabad via Rawal Dam Chowk were urged to turn left to Karaal Chowk, and travel to the old airport, from Karaal Chowk, Rawal Road Rawalpindi, Murree Road and double road.

“Citizens going from [the] New Airport to Murree/Bahara Kahu can use Peshawar Sadar Road,” the police added.

“From Kashmir Highway, use the 9th Avenue Double Road from Rawal Road to the old airport, up to Latrar Road, then Park Road, Rawal Team Kashmir Chowk to Murree/Bahara Kahu.”

Citizens leaving Islamabad were urged to use the 9th Avenue double road to go to Rawalpindi via Faisal Avenue, while those coming from Muzaffargarh were instructed to use the Ambassador Hotel 7th Avenue or G-6.

“From GPO Chowk, use 7th Avenue or Fazal Haq Road Jinnah Avenue,” the advisory added.