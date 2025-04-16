Bodies of Pakistanis killed in Iran expected to reach today

QUETTA: The bodies of eight Pakistanis killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province have yet to reach Pakistan, days after the tragic incident, officials confirmed on Tuesday night. However, officials expect the bodies to arrive today (Wednesday).

The victims, all residents of Bahawalpur district in southern Punjab, were reportedly tied up and shot dead by unidentified gunmen at a workshop in the Mehrestan district of Iran on April 12. They had been working in the area for nearly five years as motor mechanics.

After conducting medico-legal procedures and completing necessary documentation, the remains were handed over to the consul general of Pakistan in Zahedan for repatriation.

However, as of late Tuesday night, the bodies had not arrived at the Taftan border crossing for formal handover to Pakistani officials.

Authorities in Taftan said they had completed all preparations to receive the bodies and facilitate their onward transport to the victims’ hometowns. They added that the Pakistani consulate in Zahedan had informed them the bodies were expected to arrive on Wednesday (today).

Most of them hailed from small towns in the Bahawalpur district of south Punjab.

“We have made arrangements for receiving the bodies and ensuring their respectful transport to their native district,” an official said.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2025